Six more I’m A Celebrity legends ‘set to join’ campmates in South Africa spin-off in big twist

ITV has signed up six I’m A Celebrity legends to join campmates on the spin-off series in South Africa, according to reports.

The Sun suggests that Georgia Toffolo, Joe Swash, Gillian McKeith, Dean Gaffney, Myleene Klass and Andy Whyment will complete the all-star cast.

The show’s most iconic campmates will compete against each other to become the first-ever I’m A Celebrity Legend, hosts Ant and Dec have revealed.

Joe Swash is rumoured to be taking part in the new I’m A Celebrity: South Africa (Credit: YouTube/Loose Women)

I’m A Celebrity: South Africa cast

I’m A Celebrity: South Africa airs on Monday April 24, with six reported newbies then joining the starting nine further into the series.

Already confirmed to appear are Helen Flanagan, Carol Vorderman, Phil Tufnell, Shaun Ryder, Jordan Banjo, Amir Khan, Paul Burrell, Fatima Whitbread and Janice Dickinson.

The series starts later this month (Credit: ITV)

Now Made in Chelsea’s Georgia Toffolo, 28, who won I’m A Celebrity in 2017, could join the crew. Meanwhile, 63-year-old nutritionist Gillian McKeith remains one of the show’s most controversial stars and is reportedly set to reappear.

Myleene Klass stood out for other reasons. During her first stint 16 years ago, her white bikini shower scene bagged her the title of sexiest campmate ever. Will she recreate those scenes if she heads back in?

Next up, much-loved actors Dean Gaffney, 45, and 42-year-old Andy Whyment are reportedly set to return. EastEnders star Dean graced our jungle screens in 2006 and then Coronation Street’s Andy came second in 2019.

Dean Gaffney is due to appear on I’m A Celebrity: South Africa (Credit: YouTube/ITV)

Fans fuming over glaring omission

Fans will be seriously chuffed to see one particular name back on the list, though.

Viewers flooded social media to ask why Joe Swash had been left out when the starting line-up was announced. One said: “Where is Joe Swash? He IS I’m A Celeb.”

And now it looks like Joe, crowned winner in 2008, could be about to return to camp.

ITV didn’t comment on the reports.

