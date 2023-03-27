ITV warned about ‘risk’ over I’m A Celebrity: South Africa after making huge alteration

I’m A Celebrity will once again be returning to our screens very soon, but this time for their brand new spin-off show I’m A Celebrity: South Africa.

The new show will see the return of the most iconic campmates as they compete against each other to become the ‘I’m A Celebrity Legend’.

Although the show will take place in a brand new setting, it will still see our favourite presenters Ant and Dec present the series.

But is the new series set to be a hit or will it be too much?

I’m A Celebrity: South Africa will see a line-up of previous contestants battle against each other (Credit: ITV)

ITV warned about ‘risk’ over new I’m A Celebrity series

I’m A Celebrity is returning with a special ‘all stars’ series, I’m A Celebrity: South Africa, which will be airing next month.

The brand new show will see a line-up of previous I’m A Celeb contestants take part in a variety of bushtucker trials.

But this time in the South African jungle!

The line-up includes a range of familiar faces such as Carol Vorderman, Helen Flanagan and Jordan Banjo.

So is the new series set be a huge success?

Former journalist and Head of Key holders at Unlockd PR, Jordan James spoke exclusively to ED! about whether viewers will love the series.

He revealed that many were ‘wary’ when ITV announced I’m A Celebrity: South Africa.

Jordan claimed: “Many were understandably wary when ITV announced that we’d be getting two iterations of I’m A Celeb this year. We’ve seen too often that too much of a good thing doesn’t always work out.”

The expert then went on to reveal that ITV runs the ‘risk of boring’ viewers by having two series.

He said: “ITV does run the risk of boring the nation with too much I’m A Celeb. And while the all-star novelty will add something fun and new to the format, I think ITV would be wise to keep in mind that sometimes quality is better that quantity.

“Take Winter Love Island. While not unpopular, the show does not have the same reach or appeal as the summer iteration of the show. And the recent finale had the lowest viewing figures of the past 7 years.”

Ant and Dec will be presenting I’m A Celebrity: South Africa (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity: South Africa makes huge alteration

The new series has also made a huge alteration to the show as the episodes will be pre-recorded.

However, Jordan claims that fans will be left ‘disappointed’ as the public won’t be able to vote.

ITV does run the risk of boring the nation with too much I’m A Celeb.

He declared: “The major downside is that this series is pre-recorded. This means we’re going to lose the live interaction that makes I’m A Celeb so popular. This includes voting for which celebrity we’d like to see take part in those infamous bushtucker trials. The voting the public to ‘punish’ those celebs that just aren’t doing it for them.

“And with the camp set to be full of big personalities, I can see the public being disappointed they can’t make a celebrity eat a kangaroo testicle or two.”

