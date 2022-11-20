In the latest I’m A Celebrity news, the show’s “most controversial” contestant has made a shock confession about Ant and Dec.

The star, who appeared on the show back in 2010, has just finished filming the All-Stars version of the show, which is set to air in 2023.

Gillian was a contestant on the 2010 edition of the show (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity news: Gillian McKeith speaks out

Back in 2010, I’m A Celebrity welcomed one of its most controversial contestants ever in the form of Gillian McKeith.

The 63-year-old caused quite a stir during her time on the show.

The Scottish TV star ‘fainted’ twice while doing trials on the programme.

However, she was soon called out for her theatrics by viewers after she was spotted pulling her top down, despite being supposedly unconscious.

Gillian ultimately ended up doing seven Bushtucker Trials during her time in the jungle.

However, despite her constantly being voted for to do the trials, the viewing public ultimately didn’t bother voting for her to win.

Gillian ended the series in eighth place, lasting 16 days in the jungle.

Now, during an interview with the Sun, Gillian has opened up about her time on the jungle. She also made a shock confession about Ant and Dec too.

Gillian finished in 8th place on the show (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity news: Gillian talks time in the jungle

During the interview, Gillian revealed that she hardly spent any time in camp.

This was because she was always away filming the Bushtucker Trials.

“I was hardly in camp as was doing trials every single day. What you don’t see if that when you go off to do a trial, you are out for hours. It takes nearly all day,” she said.

She went on to say that she would be walked to a site “miles” away from camp.

She also revealed that she wasn’t allowed to speak to anyone while on the way to the trials, which she found to be very “isolating”.

Gillian also revealed that Ant and Dec aren’t very chatty off-camera either.

The star revealed some secrets about Ant and Dec (Credit: ITV)

Gillian talks Ant and Dec

“You arrive for your trial, you will be briefed by producers so you know what’s going to happen,” she said.

“Then you see Ant and Dec and then it’s already being filmed. I wish they would interact with you [off camera]. I wanted them to as I felt it would have helped me a bit more but they aren’t allowed to,” she said.

She then went on to say that the only thing the Geordie duo do is give you instructions.

She joked that you’re not “shooting the breeze” when you’re with them before a trial.

However, it can’t have been that bad for Gillian, as she is set to return for the All-Stars series.

The special season will reportedly air early next year and has been filmed in South Africa.

We can’t wait!

