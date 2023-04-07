Joe Swash ‘reduced to tears’ during date night with Stacey Solomon

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash shared an insight into their marriage last night (April 6) as they documented a romantic date night on Instagram.

The couple, who tied the knot in July, are currently holidaying in picturesque Abu Dhabi with five of their children.

Stacey and Joe got married in July (Credit: Splash News)

Ahead of the trip, Stacey opened up on Loose Women about her worries about taking her two youngest children, one-year-old Rose and newborn baby Belle, on a plane for the first time.

However, all appeared to go smoothly, with Stacey updating her fans that the family had arrived “safe and sound and still sane”.

Last night Stacey’s dad, who has joined them on the trip, gave them some respite from their childcare duties.

The couple enjoyed an enchanting date night a £500-a-night hotel at the luxurious Jumeirah Saadiyat Island Resort.

Stacey stunned her 5.6million Instagram followers with a “rare photo of mum and dad” on her Instagram.

The stunning sunset snaps of herself and Joe were accompanied by a gushing comment: “Rare pictures of mum & dad. Date night. For the first time in a very long time we had dinner together just the two of us. Well sort of grandad & all the kids were in the hotel restaurant right behind us.”

The presenter went on to pay tribute to her husband: “Joe thank you for being the best dad & husband we could wish for. Sorry for the cheese but sometimes we deffo get stuck in the thick of it all and forget about us. To the moon and back Joe, forever. its our last day tomorrow & I can’t believe it’s all over already. what a dream it’s been feeling so lucky & grateful for the last week.”

Stacey also could not resist spamming her Instagram story with more couples content. Amongst these was a video of Joe reduced to tears, that viewers soon realised was a filter.

Stacey and Joe were all loved up last night (Credit: Instagram)

“Why are we like this though? Biggest kids of them all.” Stacey joked in the caption. In the background, Joe could be heard telling her: “Stop it, it’s weird.”

Stacey also shared how the romantic date night inevitably became a family affair, with an adorable video of her children coming out to join them.

