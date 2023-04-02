Stacey Solomon admits she was ‘so nervous’ as heads away with her family

National treasure Stacey Solomon has admitted on Instagram she was full of nerves as she headed off on holiday with her family.

The 33-year-old welcomed baby Belle earlier this year, meaning she and hubby Joe Swash have three children under three at home. She also has two sons from a previous relationship, and Joe Swash also has a son Harry from a previous relationship.

Stacey, who first shot to fame in 2009 on X Factor, is no stranger to keeping her loyal legion of fans updated on life as a mum-of-five.

And on Friday (March 31) she took to her Instagram to share she and her family were about to head off on an exciting adventure.

Stacey Solomon has told fans she’s ‘nervous’ as she heads on a new adventure (Credit: ITV)

Stacey Solomon Instagram: TV star admits she’s ‘nervous’

In the Instagram post, Stacey revealed she was “nervous” about heading off her first holiday with all her children and hubby Joe Swash. This was because it was newborn baby Belle and one-year-old Rose’s first time on a plane.

Alongside a candid caption, Stacey uploaded an adorable snap of the family of seven. All of them were kitted out in matching outfits as they took on the exciting adventure to Abu Dhabi.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stacey Solomon (@staceysolomon)

Stacey Solomon heads off on family holiday

Stacey wrote: “Here We Go. Off on our very first adventure together… Rose and Belle’s first plane ride and ours as a family since before covid when Rex was a few months old.

“We are all so excited to make some special memories. I think I was most nervous about the journey there but we’ve made it safe and sound and still sane.”

Stacey then went on to praise the airplane staff and fellow passengers, adding: “A massive thank you to the lovely passengers who were so chatty and sweet to us and the kids.

“Also thank you to kindest air stewards who played with Rex and Rose so nicely and made them feel so comfortable @etihad you have the most amazing staff and captain Rexy can’t wait to fly us home.”

Stacey said she finds it difficult sometimes being a mum to five children (Credit: ITV)

Stacey opens up about being a mum-of-five

In March Stacey confessed on her Instagram that she often finds it difficult as a mum of five children.

Stacey said in the message: “I’ve found it easy to tell myself that I’m failing or doing a rubbish job. I never tell myself how well I’m doing.”

She admitted having “three children under three and two teenagers” is “not easy.” But Stacey admitted she was “proud” and “felt like a superhuman” after a long day of looking after her kids.

Stacey concluded: “Sorry for the essay. Just a little reminder that you’re doing amazing, even when you feel like you’re not. You’re so incredible – don’t forget to tell yourself that sometimes.”

Read more: Stacey Solomon admits she’s ‘so excited’ as she shares family news with fans

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.