Stacey Solomon admits she’s ‘so excited’ as she shares family news with fans

Stacey Solomon has shared her excitement with Instagram fans this weekend.

The star took to Instagram to share her excitement with her 5.6 million followers over some news.

Beaming Stacey, married to former EastEnders star Joe Swash, filmed herself revealing the reason she was so excited.

On her stories she wrote: “So last night we finally chose where to go on holiday and booked somewhere.”

She thanked fans for making suggestions to where they should pick to enjoy a well-earned break.

Stacey said she and Joe had gone with what most of her fans suggested.

She said: “We, all together, haven’t been on an aeroplane since our last family holiday in 2019 – four years ago.

“I’m sooo excited! It’ll be Rose and Belle’s first evert plane ride and Rex wouldn’t remember the last time we took him when he was five months.”

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash have exciting family news (credit:splashnews.com)

Stacey Solomon on Instagram

Sort Your Life Out presenter Stacey, 33, and Joe, 41, will have to make sure they have enough luggage for their brood.

The star has sons Leighton, 14, and Zachary, 10, from previous relationships.

So I’m currently rummaging around the house to see what we already have to take with us.

Joe has a son, Harry, 15, from a past relationship.

And together they share son Rex, three, and daughters Rose, one, and Belle, who was born at the start of February.

Stacey added to her post: “So I’m currently rummaging around the house to see what we already have to take with us so I can start making a checklist of what we need.”

Stacey’s shares adorable picture of girls

The star, whose rose to fame after appearing on X factor, also shared an image of her daughters.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stacey Solomon (@staceysolomon)

Captioning the image Stacey wrote: “These two. Rose is so in love with her baby sister and it melts my whole heart.

“Rose and Belle forever and always.

“I’m taking all these pictures of this phase so I have evidence for when they’re teenagers and may not feel this way.”

Read more: Stacey Solomon show cleared of animal cruelty after 1,500 complaints

What do you think of this story? Let us know over on our Facebook page @entertainmentdailyfix.