Stacey Solomon makes sad confession about her children since welcoming baby Belle

Stacey Solomon has made a sad confession on her Instagram as she opened up about being a mum to five children.

The star welcomed baby Belle earlier this year, meaning her and Joe Swash have three children under three at home.

She also has two sons from a previous relationship, and Joe Swash also has son Harry from a previous relationship.

Sort Your Life Out star Stacey Solomon has made a sad confession after welcoming baby Belle (Credit: ITV)

Stacey Solomon on Instagram

Stacey confessed on her Instagram that she often finds it difficult as a mum of five children.

She and Joe welcomed baby Belle in February 2023. They also have Rose, one, and Rex, three.

Stacey has sons Zachary, 14, and Leighton, 10 from a previous relationship too.

Stacey confessed in the message: “I’ve found it easy to tell myself that I’m failing or doing a rubbish job.

“I never tell myself how well I’m doing.”

You’re doing amazing, even when you feel like you’re not.

She admitted having “three children under three and two teenagers” is “not easy”.

But Stacey admitted she was “proud” and “felt like a superhuman” after a long day of looking after her kids!

Stacey concluded: “Sorry for the essay. Just a little reminder that you’re doing amazing, even when you feel like you’re not.

“You’re so incredible – don’t forget to tell yourself that sometimes.”

Stacey and Joe have three kids together (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Stacey was supported by fans after her confession

Sort Your Life Out star Stacey was supported by fans after admitting she often feels like she is “failing” as a mum.

One fan wrote: “You go through the tough times and try and keep that smile on your face while caring and putting everyone else first.

“Keep being the authentic you. It’s why we love you.”

Another fan added: “It’s becoming easier to put yourself down rather than big yourself up nowadays.

“But looking at this picture we can all say you are smashing it.”

A third person said: “Always be your own biggest cheerleader Stace! You deserve it.”

Someone else shared their support: “Stacey you are such a super mama. You should be so blimmin’ proud!”

