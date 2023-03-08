Stacey Solomon’s brilliant response as she’s called out for appearance in new photos with Belle and Joe Swash

Stacey Solomon was left in stitches on Instagram as she replied to a fan who called her out for her appearance in new photos with newborn Belle and Joe Swash.

The TV star took to Instagram yesterday to post a series of sweet photos with her newborn daughter Belle.

However, fans were left distracted as they spotted something in one of her photos and now it’s ‘all that Stacey can see’.

Stacey Solomon’s fans spotted a herb in her tooth in new photos (Credit: Instagram)

Stacey Solomon on Instagram

TV star Stacey took to Instagram to share adorable photos with her daughter Belle and her husband Joe Swash.

The photos showed Stacey and Joe cuddling with their baby daughter, who was only born last month.

At least you know my pictures aren’t edited.

She captioned the post: “One Whole Month Of You Belle. What a beautiful blessing you’ve been to all of us. We love you more than you could ever imagine. Thank you for the most amazing four weeks. To the moon and back beautiful Belle…

“Thank you @chelseawhitephotog for taking these precious memories for us. We love you always.”

Stacey’s post was also flooded with lovely comments praising Stacey for the ‘gorgeous photos’.

Stacey Solomon replied to her fan’s comment on her latest Instagram post (Credit: ITV)

Stacey Solomon’s hilarious reply to fan after calling out her appearance

However, one comment in particular cracked Stacey up as they noticed something strange about her appearance.

The fan was left distracted as they spotted that the Loose Women panellist had something ‘stuck in her teeth’.

They wrote: “Gorgeous photos. But am I the only one who’s noticed Stacey has something stuck in her teeth? I’m sure it can be edited out though x.”

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Stacey then replied to the comment with a hilarious video claiming that she ‘didn’t even notice’.

In the video, Stacey bursted out laughing before saying: “Great… Aww I didn’t even notice and now it’s all I can see when I open the pictures.

“Oh I don’t sleep and I eat all day. I’m surprised it’s just the one picture with the herb in the tooth.”

She then added: “At least you know my pictures aren’t edited.”

Stacey also captioned the story: “Note to self: brush your teeth when your friend says ‘let me take some special newborn pictures for you’. Ffs.”

