Stacey Solomon admits son Rex ‘looks 21’ as he undergoes dramatic transformation

Stacey Solomon has shared her son Rex’s dramatic transformation on Instagram, joking the three-year-old “looks 21”.

The 33-year-old mum-of-five is no stranger to sharing her life online with her millions of followers.

And on Tuesday (March 7) Stacey was at it again when she uploaded a sweet clip showing off her son Rex’s brand new haircut.

Stacey recently welcomed baby number five with Joe

Stacey Solomon reveals son’s Instagram transformation

In the adorable video posted on her Instagram story, Stacey could be seen spending some quality time with Rex and newborn daughter Belle.

While cuddling his baby sister, Rex wore a super snug red onesie, while Belle looked pretty in pink wearing a floral onesie.

In the caption Stacey gushed: “Good morning. Lots of love from Rex and Belle.”

“Rexy does not love that he doesn’t get to see Belle while he’s at nursery. So he has all the morning Belle cuddles before he goes,” she went on.

“He had another haircut on Friday because he wants it shorter & I feel like he looks 21.”

Stacey shared a sweet snap of her two children

Stacey says ‘everybody loves Rexy’

In a second sweet snap, Rex could be seen snuggling up to Belle and Rose, with Stacey writing: “Everybody loves Rexy. The best big brother ever.”

Stacey uploaded another adorable snap later on

Stacey announced that she was pregnant with her fifth child back in December last year.

The Loose Women host then revealed she had welcomed her third baby with husband Joe on February 11, 2023.

Stacey wrote on Instagram: “She’s here.

“Our beautiful, daughter born at home with all of your brothers and sister ready to snuggle you forever and ever. You literally flew into our world.

“And none of us can quite believe your thick dark head of hair that we just can’t get over.

“We can’t believe you’re here. Welcome to the world beautiful girl, thank you for the last few months in my tummy, we can’t wait to love you forever and ever we are so grateful we get to be your family.”

Stacey children

Stacey later revealed her newborn’s name was Belle.

It means Stacey and Joe are parents to six children between them. The pair share Belle, Rose, one, and Rex, three, together.

Joe is also dad to Harry from a previous relationship. Meanwhile, Stacey has sons Zachary and Leighton from two past relationships.

