Stacey Solomon ’emotional’ as she thanks fans and husband Joe Swash for support: ‘I’ve finally done it’

New mum Stacey Solomon has reached out to fans on her social media to thank them for their support as she finally washed her hair.

She also gave thanks to husband Joe Swash for not divorcing her over the grease in her Barnet!

Stacey gave birth to Belle three weeks ago and she has been very candid about not washing her hair since.

She even managed to get out and have her nails done, but hadn’t cleaned her hair – until today.

Stacey has finally washed her hair! (Credit: Instagram)

Stacey thanks her fans

Taking to Instagram Stories as she brushed her clean, damp locks, Stacey said: “I’ve finally done it, I’ve finally washed this mop.”

She then sniffed her hair dreamily.

“I feel emotional about it, honestly,” she continued, before saying she felt like she needed to make a speech.

“I want to thank my newborn baby for not crying long enough for me to shampoo and condition,” she said, talking into her hairbrush.

“I want to thank my husband for sleeping next to me night after night and not asking for a divorce. The smell can’t have been easy to sleep with!”

The star then added: “I want to thank you lot for always sticking by me and never judging me, no matter how many eggs you could fry on my head!”

She then wished everyone a “happy clean hair day” and said: “It feels so good.”

Joe and Stacey have six children between them (Credit: Cover Images)

Stacey Solomon announces birth of baby

Stacey announced that she was pregnant with her fifth child back in December last year.

The Loose Women host then revealed she had welcomed her third baby with husband Joe on February 11, 2023.

Stacey wrote on Instagram: “She’s here.

“Our beautiful, daughter born at home with all of your brothers and sister ready to snuggle you forever and ever. You literally flew into our world…

“And none of us can quite believe your thick dark head of hair that we just can’t get over.

“We can’t believe you’re here. Welcome to the world beautiful girl, thank you for the last few months in my tummy, we can’t wait to love you forever and ever we are so grateful we get to be your family.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stacey Solomon (@staceysolomon)

Stacey later revealed her newborn’s name was Belle.

It means Stacey and Joe are parents to six children between them. The pair share Belle, Rose, one, and Rex, three, together.

Joe is also dad to Harry from a previous relationship. Meanwhile, Stacey has sons Zachary and Leighton from two past relationships.

Read more: Stacey Solomon given huge boost after backlash from fans