Stacey Solomon shares beautiful wedding photos with Joe Swash as she urges fans to ‘send help’

Stacey Solomon has shared a series of beautiful wedding photos with husband Joe Swash. The Loose Women star urged fans to “send help” after she had too much fun at the fancy bash.

Singer Stacey looked amazing in a poppy print two-piece top and skirt, while Joe wore a suit. The happy couple were celebrating their friends’ wedding in the mansion The Sound of Music was filmed at.

Posting a series of snaps to Instagram, Stacey captioned them: “Mum and Dad. Out alone. In the atual Sound Of Music house. For our friends wedding. P.S I’m a little tipsy or maybe a lot. Or maybe totally gone. I don’t look like this anymore. Send help.”

However, fans were blown away by Stacey’s dress. And they were all saying the same thing. One said: “Is that dress the curtains from the sound of music house too? Hahaha hope you get the joke, you look stunning.” A second said: “Hope you made the dress from the curtains!”

Another said: “Absolutely stunning. Love the dress.”

Meanwhile it seems Stacey has weddings on her mind. She is reportedly hoping to renew her vows on her first anniversary.

A source alleged to Heat that the Loose Women panellist has big plans for the occasion, including a party at their Pickle Cottage home. And, it seems, she wants to renew her vows with Joe.

Stacey Solomon and husband Joe Swash went to a friend’s glitzy wedding this weekend (Credit: Splash)

Stacey Solomon attends pal’s wedding

Their source alleged: “For Stacey, it’s all about making magical moments and having something for her, Joe and the kids to look back on. She’s had so many ups and downs and false starts when it comes to her romantic life, but she’s never felt more sure of anything than she has with Joe.”

“It would be a family affair, with Stacey keen to get the children involved,” the source continues to allege. Stacey has three children with Joe, welcoming youngest daughter Belle in February. Meanwhile, she and Joe have two sons and one son respectively from previous relationships.

Joe and Stacey married last year (Credit: Cover Images)

However the source went on to claim that Joe, who began dating Stacey in 2016, isn’t as keen on renewing their vows. They alleged: “Joe is all for them celebrating their first anniversary together and doing something special, but going through the rigmarole of doing their vows again, feels to him like another wedding.”

They explained that, while Stacey understands his point of view, it’s still something she’d like to do. She doesn’t see any harm in the couple renewing their vows after a year of marriage.

ED! contacted reps for Stacey and Joe for comment on this story.

