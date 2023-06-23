Stacey Solomon hailed for showing off her ‘real’ body in swimwear photos

Stacey Solomon had her Instagram fans piling the compliments high after she showed off her “real” body in a gorgeous swimwear snap.

The 33-year-old telly fave, who shot to fame in 2009, is no stranger to keeping it real with her 5.7 million followers.

And on Thursday (June 22) Stacey was at again when she shared an inspiring body-positive post on Instagram.

Stacey was showered with praise (Credit: ITV)

Stacey Solomon wows in gorgeous bikini Instagram snap

Taking to her social media account, the mum-of-five, who welcomed her youngest daughter, baby Belle in February, looked incredible.

Oozing confidence, Stacey posed in her garden at the famous Pickle Cottage and modelled a number of swimwear looks from her new range.

Just because… I felt b****y beautiful today!

In the candid caption, Stacey opened up about her body image struggles after welcoming five bundles of joy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stacey Solomon (@staceysolomon)

Stacey feels ‘beautiful’

She said. “Just because… I felt b****y beautiful today! I’ll be honest growing up society’s vibe did make me feel like I definitely wouldn’t be the girl who got to do swimwear shoots.

“So I’m marking these moments. So proud. I love that I didn’t have to worry about my bum cheeks flopping out or having to shave within an inch of my life in any of these.

“Also I don’t usually swim with a full face of makeup but we went for full glam for today (I took these pictures while I was trying on my @inthestyle (AD) summer collection today. It’s not available until next Wednesday but I just wanted to share these today because I love them so much.”

Stacey welcomed baby number five this year (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Fans praise Stacey for ‘real’ Instagram snap

As expected, fans showered Stacey with praise for showing off her “real” body in the unedited bikini snaps.

You give them an amazing piece of reality and love

In the comments section, one person penned: “Doing it for all us mammas you look bloody lush Stace.” Someone else said: “Thank you @staceysolomon for being you!!!! Showing a real body you look gorgeous.”

A third quipped: “You look amaaaazing. You’re an incredible role model for young girls who are finding their way in a superficial and judgemental world. You give them an amazing piece of reality and love.”

Read more: Stacey Solomon addresses having another baby just months after welcoming daughter Belle

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.