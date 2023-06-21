Stacey Solomon addresses having another baby just months after welcoming daughter Belle

Stacey Solomon has already addressed having another baby just months after welcoming daughter Belle with her husband Joe Swash.

Stacey, 33, had her daughter Belle in February, who she described as her “beautiful, delicate baby girl”. The star had sons Zachary, 15, and Leighton, 11, from previous relationships. She also has son Rex, four, and daughter Rose, one. Joe also has a son named Harry from a previous relationship.

With three kids under five, Stacey has opened up about whether she’s planning any new additions any time soon.

Stacey made it clear there is no immediate plans for another little one (Credit: Youtube)

Mum-of-five Stacey Solomon addresses baby number six…

In an interview with OK! magazine, Sort Your Life Out star Stacey joked: “I’ve literally just given birth! I couldn’t even imagine anything going on.” Stacey sent fans wild last December when she announced she was pregnant with Belle, admitting she was already eight months along.

Before getting pregnant with baby number five, she previously explained she wouldn’t have any more children as she didn’t want to “push it any more” and admitted trying for baby number four Rose wasn’t the “process” they expected it to be.

I couldn’t even imagine anything going on.

The TV star admitted it takes a “whole village” to manage her busy home and work lives, adding that she relies on a “massive family network” to help manage everything. Stacey explained her two older sons as well as EastEnders star husband Joe are regularly called in to do their bit around the house to help keep Stacey’s busy schedule on track.

Stacey and Joe welcomed their latest addition in February (Credit: Splash News)

She’s enjoying the ‘lovely’ newborn stage with baby Belle

Stacey did add that she’s enjoying the “lovely time” of the newborn stage with her youngest daughter Belle. However, she made it clear that her sleep is in short supply as she admitted she gets “no” sleep! She shared: “Belle’s up every two to three hours, but in six months’ time she will be toddling.”

It follows reports that Stacey is planning to renew her vows with her husband Joe. The pair got married at their home last summer, but a source alleged to Heat that a “second wedding” might happen soon. The source alleged: “For Stacey, it’s all about making magical moments and having something for her, Joe and the kids to look back on. She’s had so many ups and downs and false starts when it comes to her romantic life, but she’s never felt more sure of anything than she has with Joe.”

Read more: Stacey Solomon ‘planning second wedding’ to Joe Swash amid claims he isn’t keen on renewing vows

Are you a fan of Stacey? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.