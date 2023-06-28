Joe Swash has dropped a huge bombshell about expanding his family with Stacey Solomon recently.

The I’m A Celebrity star’s confession comes just weeks after the couple welcomed their daughter, Belle.

Joe Swash drops bombshell about expanding family with Stacey Solomon

Just weeks on from welcoming their third child together, Belle, Joe has revealed that he and Stacey would “love” to foster a child. However, they would only do so when the “time is right”.

Stacey and Joe share Rex, four, Rose, 20 months, and Belle – who was born in February – together. Joe is also the stepfather to Stacey’s boys from previous relationships – Zach, 14, and Leighton, 11. He also has a son from a previous relationship – Harry, 15.

Appearing on a Netmums podcast, Joe said: “As long as the house is full of love and we all love each other exactly the same. I never make a distinction between my kids and Stacey’s kids.”

Joe and Stacey are open to fostering a child (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Joe Swash wants to foster a child with Stacey Solomon

Joe then continued, saying that he considers their family “one big family” and that they all love each other equally.

Speaking on the podcast, Joe ruled out him and Stacey having any more kids together. However, he did make a shock confession – that they would like to foster a child when the time comes.

He said that they’ll wait until the right time, but it’s something that the couple is very open to doing.

“It’s something that we definitely want to do,” he said. However, they’ll only do it when their youngest kids are less reliant on them.

Stacey and Joe aren’t going to have baby number four anytime soon! (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Joe and Stacey taking ‘every precaution’ not to have baby number six

Stacey and Joe recently revealed that they’re taking “every precaution” not to have baby number six by accident.

During a chat on her Instagram story, Stacey was inundated by questions from her fans about her recent romantic getaway with Joe.

Many of her followers were wondering whether the couple will welcome baby number four together.

“Don’t worry. We’re taking every precaution possible to make sure that doesn’t happen,” Stacey joked.

