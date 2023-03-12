A pro Strictly dancer has shut down split rumours with her partner in latest news – and has even addressed a possible engagement.

Dianne Buswell set tongues wagging when she flew back to Australia without her boyfriend Joe Sugg late last year. Many thought she may have chosen to waltz away from her boyfriend of five years.

However, Dianne, 33, has firmly denied she’s sashayed away permanently from YouTuber Joe.

“It makes me laugh that people think I wouldn’t go and see my family without Joe. It blows my mind,” she told the Mirror.

“He knows I don’t live anywhere near my family, so if there is any chance I can go to see them… he doesn’t have to come with me everywhere.”

Dianne and Joe has been together for five years (Credit: Splash News)

Strictly news: Dianne Buswell and Joe Sugg romance

She added it would be ‘great’ if Joe, 31, did decide to go down on one knee.

“We haven’t really spoken about it, so if it happens, great,” Diane said. “If not, we’re happy with how things are going.”

He doesn’t have to come with me everywhere!

The twosome started dating in 2018, after Joe was partnered with Dianne on Strictly.

Who won Strictly Come Dancing in 2018?

The pair proved popular on the show together, making the grand final together. However, they lost out to Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton – who are also dating and recently welcomed their first child together.

Dianne has previously had to reassure fans that her and Joe are happy together, even if they’ve not been seen together.

Dianne said an engagement would be great (Credit: Splash News)

“It comes from a good place,” Dianne told The Sun earlier this year. “I go home and see my family and don’t even worry about anything that’s being said.

“I try not to look because it’s very rare I get to see my family, so I want to go and make the most of it, and that’s what I did.”

