‘Angry’ Strictly pro tipped to ‘throw in the towel’ and quit show to ‘spend time with his family’

Strictly 2023 fans have shared their fears that popular pro Gorka Marquez will “quit the show to spend time with his family”.

The comments – posted on Reddit – came amid fears Gorka will be out “early doors” after his week one dance with partner Nikita Kanda landed him pretty much at the bottom of the leaderboard.

EastEnders star Nigel Harman bagged the highest score on the leaderboard. However, Nikita scored just 18 points for her waltz, with only Les Dennis below her.

And now fans are worried that Gorka will quit should the couple exit the show early on.

Strictly 2023: Fan fears over Gorda’s future

Posting on Reddit after last weekend’s live show (September 23), one said: “Does anyone else feel that Gorka will call it a day after this series if he’s out early doors with Nikita? I was quite surprised he came back this year after he seemed so devastated not to win in 2022, but I’ll be really gutted if he does leave as I see him as one of the best pro dancers and choreographers.”

Last year, the 33-year-old was paired with Helen Skelton and the duo made it to being runners-up. At the time, Gorka went viral for his reaction to not being crowned the winner. As a result, another viewer agreed and said: “Yeah one of the main things I remember from the final last year was how angry he looked.”

“I feel that too. I commented earlier that he already looks [bleep]ed off and I don’t feel he thinks this year’s partnership will be his finest hour,” someone else added.

“He looked so mad when he didn’t win. I thought he would just throw in the towel and spend time with his family,” a fourth said.

ED! has contacted Gorka’s reps for comment.

Gemma ‘snubs’ Nikita?

Gorka shares daughter Mia, four, and newborn son Thiago with fiancée Gemma Atkinson.

Recently, Gemma was called out for not following Nikita on social media.

One fan wrote: “It’s so weird that Gemma isn’t following Nikita – especially as Nikita likes all of Gemma’s posts. Gemma doesn’t even like the pics with Gorka in!”

Despite this, Gemma has shown her support for Gorka and Nikita as they appeared on Strictly: It Takes Two, resharing a post of the pair on screen.

