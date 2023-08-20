Strictly 2023 pro Neil Jones has dropped a huge spoiler that he’s been partnered with a celebrity this year.

Neil has been sidelined in recent years – he was partnered with Nina Wadia in 2021 and Alex Scott in 2019. And despite joining the show in 2016, the two ladies remain his only celebrity partners.

But it looks as though this could all change for Strictly 2023…

Neil and Chyna are expecting their first baby together (Credit: Splash News)

Strictly 2023: Neil Jones’ celebrity partner revealed?

Neil dropped what some fans have seen as a spoiler after a radio interview between Fleur East and Sam Thompson. Sam is the partner of Strictly 2023 hopeful Zara McDermott. And reports suggest he is already worried about the curse.

Speaking on her Hits Radio show, Fleur asked Sam if he was ready to see his girlfriend dancing with another man. She asked: “The first thing I have to ask you is are you a jealous person?” Sam replied: “If you’re off dancing with someone else, as long as I’m playing Fifa, I’m cool.”

Fleur also asked if Sam was prepared to “date a new version” of Zara every week, as she learns the new routines. She said: “One week she’ll be in waltz vibe, next week she’ll be in salsa vibe.” Someone else off-camera then chipped in and quipped: “Next week she’ll be in an affair with Neil.”

Perplexed, Sam asked: “Who is Neil?”

The man himself got involved when the clip was posted to Instagram.

‘You are definitely safe with me’

Neil, who is expecting his first baby with fiancée Chyna Mills after a whirlwind romance, stoked the rumour mill.

Tagging Sam, he said: “Don’t worry @samthompsonuk, you are definitely safe with me.”

Fans decided that the comment means Neil will be partnered with Zara this year. One declared: “Spoiler alert!” And another added: “Does this mean you have a celebrity partner this year? You and Alex were amazing!” A third said: “I so hope you get Zara as a partner!” Another quipped: “You do have a reputation with Love Island women, though.”

Zara also responded, posting two emojis of the monkey covering its eyes and two crying with laughter emojis.

The 2023 series of Strictly Come Dancing starts next month, with the couplings revealed during the launch show.

