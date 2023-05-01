Strictly favourite’s unborn baby targeted by cruel trolls as pregnant star admits ‘it’s a lot for me’

News of a new Strictly Come Dancing baby was met with messages of huge congratulations by fans of the show. However, cruel trolls have waded in, it has been revealed.

According to The Sun, pregnant Chyna Mills, who is engaged to professional dancer Neil Jones, has been targeted by trolls. And she said that while she’s “used to it”, it’s a different story when it comes to her unborn baby.

Strictly star Neil Jones is expecting his first baby with fiancée Chyna Mills (Credit: Splash News)

Strictly baby news

Neil and Chyna, who found fame on Love Island, announced their baby news last month. Not only that, they also revealed that after a whirlwind romance they were also engaged to be married.

In a romantic proposal while on holiday in Bali, a moment planned while on the Strictly Live Tour, Neil recently asked Chyna to marry him. After she said yes, they also found out they were going to become parents.

“It still doesn’t feel real,” Chyna, who is expecting her child in autumn, told Hello!. Neil said: “I’d already planned to ask Chyna to marry me before we knew she was pregnant. Then we found out and I was like: ‘Oh, this is brilliant, everything is coming together.'”

The couple said they were both on ‘cloud nine’. However, opening up on social media, Chyna has revealed that not everyone is quite as happy for them.

Chyna and Neil’s baby trolled

While she didn’t reveal what was said, Chyna admitted that the couple’s unborn baby has been targeted by cruel trolls. And it sounds like it’s something that she’s finding difficult to deal with.

She posted: “I’m used to being trolled but when it comes to me being trolled as well as my unborn child, it’s just a little bit weird and a lot for me.”

Chyna also revealed that she thinks the tot will be a dancer like famous dad Neil. She shared a pregnancy update and said: “I’ve not been able to sleep over the last few nights because the baby thinks it’s absolutely hilarious to be dancing on my insides.”

