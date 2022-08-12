Strictly Come Dancing 2022 contestant Kaye Adams revealed she was issued a warning by Ruth Langsford.

Kaye’s Loose Women co-host Ruth appeared on Strictly in the 2017 series, and she had some very practical “warts and all” advice for her.

Last week, Kaye was confirmed to be competing on the show this year, after the much-anticipated line-up was finally revealed.

In a statement, an excited Kaye said: “I said I wanted to make the last year of my fifties memorable and I can’t think of a better way of doing it than showing the world my two left feet.

“Pray for me!”

Following her announcement last week, Kaye, 59, had a long chat with Ruth on Sunday, while she was out walking her dog.

She told the Loose Women today what Ruth had advised her.

Speaking on the show today, she said: “She told me warts and all, but in a really supportive way, which was nice. But she did make me laugh. She was like, ‘Now, you will get very sweaty down there when you’re training, very sweaty!'”

The rest of the panel burst out laughing.

Kaye went on to say that Ruth had said: “‘So what I had was a little lady’s bag, with a couple of panty liners.’

“Little tips there, just to keep you going! So I’m going to get a little lady’s bag prepared.”

Concerns over Strictly

Kaye revealed today that she is also concerned she’s going to let people down, to which her co-hosts all encouraged her enthusiastically.

When Katie Piper said she thinks Kaye will be ‘brilliant’, Kaye said: “It’s really sweet of you to say that obviously.

“But when people say that, which is a nice thing to say, it just makes my heart run cold.

“Because I think, ‘I’m going to let all these people down.'”

Kelle Bryan then added: “There’s no way you’re going to let anyone down. I think what’s going to be lovely is that the public will get to see the Kaye that we get to see.”

