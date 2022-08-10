Strictly star Kaye Adams admits shocking fallout of lying to her daughter about her age

Strictly star Kaye Adams took telling a white lie about her age to the next level!

The presenter recently confessed that she felt “guilty” after lying to her own daughter about her age for most of her life.

She told her daughter Charly that she was 10 years younger than her actual age, and was heartbroken when she found out the truth.

Kaye Adams lied to her daughter about her age (Credit: ITV)

Strictly star Kaye Adams lied to her daughter about her age

Loose Women panelist Kaye admitted that she felt ashamed after lying to her daughter about her age.

Kaye’s daughter Charly believed that her mother was 10 years younger than she was for most of her life.

However, what Kaye thought was an ‘insignificant’ lie turned out to have even bigger consequences after Charly’s friends found out the truth on Google.

Oops!

Kaye’s daughter was then accused of lying by her best friend.

But, a mortified Kaye felt guilty for lying to her daughter and eventually confessed her true age.

She told MailOnline: “Watching my little girl’s face fall into shock and confusion as I dropped into our chat what I thought was an insignificant, if not comic confession – not to mention the resulting wave of shame and anger I rapidly felt with myself.

“It breaks my heart to know that such was her trust in me that she convinced herself the internet was wrong.”

Kaye ended up revealing her true age to her daughter when she was 10-years-old.

Loose Women presenter Kaye Adams signed up for Strictly this year (Credit: ITV)

Kaye Adams signs up for Strictly

Kaye has also signed herself up to take part in this year’s season of Strictly Come Dancing!

The presenter was the fourth contestant to be confirmed in the line-up for the competition.

And she’s ready to bring all that she’s got!

Although she’s accepted that she could be dumped in the first week, Kaye is looking to enjoy herself.

Speaking to the Mirror she said: “I’m worried it’s going to look tragic, a woman of my age- the whole thing trying to appear dancey when you’re older.

“There’s absolutely no shame in being voted out in the first week. My goal is to try to enjoy it, it will be a success.”

