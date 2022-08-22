Strictly boss makes big announcement about Blackpool for 2022 series

Strictly Come Dancing 2022 will return to the legendary Blackpool Tower Ballroom for a special themed episode this series, the BBC has confirmed.

Strictly has not returned to Blackpool for two years due to the Coronavirus pandemic and restrictions.

Last year’s winners were Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice (Credit: Cover Images)

Blackpool return for Strictly 2022

Celebrities who make it as far as Blackpool will either be “dancing to a theme tune from an iconic BBC programme or in tribute to one of the BBC’s most loved services” to celebrate 100 years of the BBC.

It was also announced that fan favourite themes such as Movie week, Halloween week and Musicals week would return to the show.

Strictly will return to the legendary Blackpool Tower Ballroom (Credit: Cover Images)

The show’s executive producer, Sarah James, said: “We know how much viewers love the Strictly themed weeks, so it’s fantastic to be able to announce a new one, celebrating the BBC’s centenary.

“It’s the icing on the cake to be able to confirm that we are returning to the iconic Blackpool Tower ballroom this year.”

“We can’t wait to get back to Blackpool.” she added.

What else do we know about this season?

The show’s first episode will launch on September 17 on BBC One.

A live audience will also be returning this year, coinciding with the show’s 20th anniversary.

The BBC said: “The stunning 20th series returns, bringing glamour and show-stopping dancing back to Saturday nights on BBC One.

“And we’re extremely excited to be able to welcome an audience back to the studio for this year’s shows.”

It will feature 15 celebrities including Hollyoaks’ Will Mellor, ex-Corrie star Kym Marsh, paralympic champion Ellie Simmonds, singer Fleur East, and Loose Women‘s Kaye Adams.

Other celebs joining the cast will be Richie Anderson, Jayde Adams, Tyler West, Matt Goss, Ellie Taylor, Helen Skelton, James Bye, Tony Adams, Hamza Yassin and Molly Rainford.

Anton du Beke will become a permanent judge this season, replacing Bruno Tonioli.

