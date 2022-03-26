Stephen Mulhern fans go wild as Saturday Night Takeaway shares first look at his return

Stephen Mulhern has been absent from Saturday Night Takeaway since the first episode of the current series earlier this year.

But for the presenter’s dedicated fans eager to watch his return to ITV, the wait is almost over.

That’s because Stephen, 44, is due back alongside Ant and Dec for tonight’s (Saturday March 26) programme.

And just a few hours away from his comeback, Instagram fans have been granted a first look at the telly fave following reports he has been “resting up on doctors’ orders”.

Stephen Mulhern last appeared on SNT on February 19 (Credit: ITV/Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway/YouTube)

Stephen Mulhern returns to Saturday Night Takeaway

Hosts Ant and Dec have made every effort to get the word out that SNT is back on the box after making way for the rugby last Saturday (March 19).

They gatecrashed This Morning yesterday (Friday March 25) to make viewers aware normal will be resumed.

And this afternoon, a skit showing them reminding anyone within earshot – mostly SNT production staff – that the show is back, too.

Part of that clip, distributed on Instagram, included a brief cameo from Stephen – and fans were over the moon to see him.

Stephen Mulhern faces questions from Ant and Dec (Credit: @itvtakeaway Instagram)

What happens in the sketch?

Stephen features three times in the preview, as Ant and Dec ask him again and again if he’s aware that SNT returns to TV tonight.

“Do I?” Stephen replies, as if confused by the question in his first showing.

Stephen ‘looking for his lines’ (Credit: @itvtakeaway Instagram)

His second appearance sees him once again overwhelmed by the Geordie duo’s insistent probing.

Looking down to a handful of papers as if searching for the answer, Ant then berates Stephen: “There’s no script!”

Ant and Dec are after a yes/no answer, Stephen (Credit: @itvtakeaway Instagram)

Finally, Stephen’s involvement in the sketch concludes with him apparently catching on to the wider theme of the clip.

“Yes, I do know it is back tonight!” Stephen stresses, before celebrating with his hands in the air.

Stephen gives the answer Ant and Dec wants and they all celebrate (Credit: @itvtakeaway Instagram)

How fans reacted

Fans watching on Insta were beside themselves at spying Stephen in the preview, with many expressing the strength of their joy by commenting in capital letters.

“STEPHEN IS BACK!!!” one person wrote, following the wider theme of the clip.

Another echoed that remark: “STEPHEN IS BACK OMG.”

A third person said: “STEPHEN’SSS BACKKKKKKK.”

And a fourth celebrated: “Stephennnnnnnn whoop whoop.”

“Stephen yay missed him,” stated a fifth fan.

And yet another overjoyed observer contributed: “STEPHEN STEPHEN STEPHEN!!! I wonder what’s your costume for tonight’s show haha @stephenmulhern.”

Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway is on ITV tonight, Saturday March 26, at 7pm.

