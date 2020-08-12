The brother of Stephen Lawrence made a heartbreaking plea on Good Morning Britain today (August 12).

Stuart Lawrence appeared on the show as the Met Police confirmed that its investigation into the murder of his sibling is now inactive.

Stephen Lawrence was killed in a racist attack in 1993 (Credit: ITV)

Brother of Stephen Lawrence makes appeal on GMB

During an interview with Adil Ray and Kate Garraway on GMB, he urged anyone with information to come forward.

He said: “There are people who know what happened and that’s what we are really trying to build on now.

“If you do have any information or knowledge of what happened that evening, then please come forward.

“This is the time to speak up because in my mind, that’s the only way that we are going to have true justice.

“If someone is brave enough to come forward and talk about what happened that night, it will give us some closure.”

Stephen Lawrence was killed in a racist attack in Eltham, south-east London, in April 1993.

Although his family have spent the last 27 years trying to get justice, the full truth is yet to be uncovered.

Stuart Lawrence is the brother of Stephen Lawrence (Credit: ITV)

Justice for Stephen Lawrence

Detectives say they have no further lines of inquiry but will deal with any new information that comes too light.

“We’ve had two people convicted but there weren’t just two people there that night – there were more than two,” added Stuart.

“I know after this I’m going to have people say on social media channel that we should just get over it but this is our lives.

“But I’ve lost my brother. My mum and dad have lost their child.

“You can’t get over it – you just want to know what happened and get some closure.”

Stephen is seeking justice for his brother (Credit: ITV)

Stuart Lawrence says family need the truth

The police’s decision to declare the case inactive hasn’t surprised Stephen’s parents but have left them disappointed.

However, the family have vowed to never give up fighting to get justice for Stephen.

“If there were three buttons of life, boring life, normal life or exciting life, I would press the middle one,” continued Stuart.

“But it’s so hard. All we can do is try to move forward – but every time you try to do that something like this happens.

“My big concern is trying to find out the truth about undercover policing and the mismanagement of this police case.

“All these things now are coming into my mind. Are we ever going to find out the truth?”

