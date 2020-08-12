Laura Tobin is celebrating her tenth wedding anniversary.

The Good Morning Britain presenter revealed on the show today (August 12) that she and husband Dean Brown exchanged vows ten years ago tomorrow.

Weather presenter Laura Tobin showcased her wedding dress on GMB (Credit: ITV)

Laura Tobin celebrates weddings anniversary

To mark the happy occasion, the GMB star shared a snap taken on her wedding day.

In the black and white picture, Laura can be seen holding a gorgeous bouquets as she poses in her bridal gown.

As the image was shared on Good Morning Britain, Laura commented: “Aww look at my princes dress.

Read more: Ben Shephard fans beg presenter to return to GMB after he takes filming break

“[My daughter] Charlotte has never seen it so I’m going to try it on for her tomorrow.

“She’s going to be so excited!”

Kate Garraway then begged Laura to take a photo of her in the dress.

“Now that picture I’ve got to see,” she said.

“Can you send that picture of you at home in your wedding dress tomorrow? Looking so gorgeous.”

The star married husband Dean Brown ten years ago (Credit: ITV)

Kate Garraway congratulates Laura Tobin

Laura revealed she wouldn’t be coming into work tomorrow as she will be celebrating her big day.

However, she promised to send in a snap from home.

“It is my ten year wedding anniversary tomorrow so I shall be off,” Laura continued.

Read more: GMB: Kate Garraway confused over advice from Dr Sarah Jarvis

“And because my husband is really tight, we are actually going out tonight because it’s cheaper with the government’s eat out to help out scheme.”

Wishing her well, Kate said: “Here’s to another glorious ten years Laura and going out for bargain meals!

“Congratulation on ten years. Absolutely lovely.”

Laura Tobin is taking the day off GMB tomorrow to celebrate (Credit: ITV)

Too much information on GMB?

Adil Ray then weighed into the conversation, commenting that “lightening will strike in Laura’s bedroom tonight”.

But Laura was quick to change the tone, telling her co-host: “We do to bed at different times, Adil!”

Kate then took the reins and jokingly shut down the direction of the conversationist telling them both: “Too much information, we’re going into dangerous territory.”

Either way, happy anniversary Laura and Dean!

Good Morning Britain is on ITV, weekdays at 6am.

What are your thoughts on this story? Visit our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.