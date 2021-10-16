stand up to cancer 2021
Stand Up To Cancer 2021 viewers in tears as Sir Tom Jones pays tribute to his late wife

Linda died of lung cancer in 2016

By Nancy Brown

Stand Up To Cancer 2021 aired on Channel 4 last night (October 15) and the emotive show left viewers in floods of tears.

One segment that had them reaching for their boxes of Kleenex saw The Voice star Sir Tom Jones pay an emotional tribute to his wife Melinda.

Linda, as she was affectionately known, died in 2016 after a “short but fierce” battle with lung cancer.

The heartbreak was clearly as fresh as the day it happened for Sir Tom, though, as he appeared on the fundraising show last night.

stand up to cancer 2021
Tom Jones paid an emotional tribute to Linda during Stand Up To Cancer 2021 (Credit: Channel 4)

Stand Up To Cancer 2021: Tom Jones’ tribute to his wife

Tom Jones and his wife Linda were married for 59 years, right up until her 2016 death.

At the time, he paid tribute to his one true love.

He declared: “I’ll never love again.

“There was one love of my life and that was Linda.”

Last night on Stand Up To Cancer, Tom once more paid tribute to Linda, and it left viewers in floods of tears.

Host Davina McCall introduced the singing superstar and explained he’d be performing a song that he wrote in memory of Linda entitled I Won’t Crumble.

Standing in front of the mic, dressed in black, Tom said: “Good evening everyone. I would like to sing a song that means a lot to me. And the message is stay strong for the ones you love.”

stand up to cancer 2021
The couple were married for 59 years (Credit: ITV)

How did viewers react to the tribute?

Viewers picked up on Tom’s emotion as he sung the track and found themselves welling up too.

One said: “So beautiful #SU2C Sir Tom is such an inspiration.”

Another added: “Blimey this Tom Jones song gets you right in the feels.”

A third offered: “Tom Jones amazing voice beautiful song for his late wife, sung with such emotion.”

Another added that it was “beyond moving”.

“What an absolute angel,” said another Tom fan.

“Aww bless Tom Jones looks so sad singing,” said another adding the crying emoji.

“Aww Sir Tom singing a song he wrote about his wife,” said another with the crying emoji.

