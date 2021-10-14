The new series of The Voice
TV

The Voice UK is returning in 2022 but with a major change – and it’s good news for hopefuls

Exciting news for 2022!

By Paul Hirons
| Updated:

The Voice has teased a format change in the new series, due to hit screens in 2022.

ITV confirmed that the singing competition will return for its 11th run next year.

However, there’s one key difference.

Emma Willis returns in the new series of The Voice
Emma’s back as host (Credit: ITV)

What’s going to happen in the new series of The Voice?

The series will introduce a new round.

The Callbacks sees hopeful contestants that made it through the Blind Auditions battle it out to earn their place in the semi-final.

Read more: Celebrity Gogglebox: Viewers desperate for Anne-Marie and Tom Jones duet

Otherwise, it’s as you were, with the show’s popular rounds all set to be present and correct.

Also returning are the hosts and coaches for the new series.

Hopefuls looking for a shot at stardom will take to the stage in a bid to be crowned this series’ winner, securing a recording contract with Universal’s label UMOD.

Anne-Marie returns for the new series of The Voice
Anne-Marie says she can’t wait to get back (Credit: ITV)

Are all the coaches coming back in The Voice?

Anne-Marie, Olly Murs, Sir Tom Jones and will.i.am will once again assume their roles as the coaches and return to their iconic seats.

Furthermore, presenter Emma Willis returns as host, and will once again preside over all of the action.

Singer Anne-Maries, who made her debut as coach earlier this year, said: “It feels so good to be back!

“I had the most amazing time last series, and I am so excited to be returning to my big red chair.

“Winning with Craig last series was a special moment and I am determined to keep a hold of my crown!”

Olly Murs is returning for the new series of The Voice
Olly’s back as well (Credit: ITV)

Olly’s recovery

It’s particularly good news that Olly is returning as coach.

In August (2021) he was rushed to hospital after suffering a knee injury on-stage during a live performance.

The 37-year-old star then underwent critical knee surgery to repair the damage.

Read more: Olly Murs rushed to hospital after knee injury: ‘I thought the worst’

After the procedure, he updated fans on Instagram and said: “I honestly thought the worst.

“I thought I had ruptured my ACL [anterior cruciate ligament] being honest. This is great news, it really is positive.”

Now he’s back in the big chair once again!

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

itv this morning
This Morning: Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary ‘buzzing’ to host ITV show for half-term
strictly 2021
Strictly 2021: Ugo Monye reveals he’s pulled out of this week’s show due to injury
itv this morning
This Morning fans are all saying the same thing about Tom Daley’s appearance on the ITV show today
prince William news
Lorraine Kelly takes ‘huge issue’ with Prince William over space tourism news
Jenny Leo Coronation Street
Coronation Street: Jenny’s new man Leo can’t be trusted, say fans
Jermaine Jenas wife
Alex Jones sends sweet message as The One Show’s Jermaine Jenas welcomes first son with wife Ellie