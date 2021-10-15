Stand Up to Cancer on Channel 4: Which celebs take part in Celebrity Gogglebox for SU2C?

A new bunch of famous faces become couch critics in Celebrity Gogglebox for Stand Up to Cancer – so who is in the SU2C Celebrity Gogglebox cast?

Stand Up to Cancer 2021 aims to give you plenty of belly laughs if you return the favour and donate money for vital cancer research.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Stand Up to Cancer Celebrity Gogglebox special on Channel 4 in 2021 (Friday October 15).

Alan Carr, Maya Jama, Davina McCall and Adam Hills take part in Stand Up to Cancer (Credit: Channel 4)

Stand Up to Cancer 2021: Celebrity Gogglebox for SU2C at 9pm and 10.30pm

The evening has two episodes of Celebrity Gogglebox, the first at 9pm and the second at 10.30pm.

The new line-up of famous faces cast their eyes over the week’s TV.

We predict TV highlights including Angela Black, Hollington Drive and The Great British Bake Off.

Expect tears, too.

Previous years have seen celebrities break down at some of the devastating Stand Up to Cancer films produced to raise awareness of the aggressive disease.

Carry on reading to see the SU2C Celebrity Gogglebox cast.

Matt Lucas and mum Diana join Gogglebox: Celebrity Special for Stand Up to Cancer (Credit: C4)

SU2C Celebrity Gogglebox cast: Matt Lucas and mum Diana

Matt Lucas and his mother have joined the star-studded line-up on Celebrity Gogglebox’s charity special on Friday night.

And, yes, Matt looks just like his mum Diana!

The 47-year-old comedian said: “Mum and I love Gogglebox, so we’re extremely chuffed to be on the sofa together in support of the brilliant Stand Up to Cancer.”

He joked: “Excited for the Squid Game/Bake Off crossover in which we say goodbye to the baker who is leaving us, and then Prue clatters them with a frying pan.”

Of course, Matt has hosted The Great British Bake Off on Channel 4 since 2020.

He’s also known for Shooting Stars, Little Britain, Doctor Who and the Paddington film.

Graham Norton and Michelle Visage provide commentary on Celebrity Gogglebox (Credit: Channel 4)

SU2C Celebrity Gogglebox cast: Graham Norton and Michelle Visage

Chat show host and author Graham Norton, 58, will also feature on the show alongside Strictly Come Dancing star Michelle Visage.

Speaking about Celeb Gogglebox, Graham told The Sun: “Cancer keeps robbing us of the most wonderful people.

“So it’s an honour for Michelle and me to be taking our places on the hallowed Gogglebox sofa for this year’s Stand Up to Cancer campaign.”

Michelle, 53, said: “I lost both my adoptive and biological mothers to this awful disease, so it’s incredibly important to me to support the amazing work Stand Up to Cancer do.”

The RuPaul’s Drag Race UK star added: “I love Gogglebox and I adore Graham Norton, so this is my idea of sheer heaven.”

Michael Sheen and Anna Lundberg become couch critics on Celebrity Googlebox (Credit: Channel 4)

SU2C Celebrity Gogglebox cast: Micheal Sheen and Anna Lundberg

Michael Sheen, 52, takes part in Celebrity Gogglebox with his partner Anna Lundberg.

The Welsh actor said: “Supporting a brilliant cause like Stand Up to Cancer means such a lot to us both.

“The fact that we can sit on the sofa and watch TV – some of it slightly questionable – is a definite bonus.

“We had such fun filming and are delighted that we can join the Gogglebox families in playing our part this year.”

Michael is famous for his roles in Good Omens, Prodigal Son, Staged and Quiz, where he portrayed Chris Tarrant.

He’s also starred as Tony Blair in The Queen and Aro in the Twilight Saga.

Comedians Aisling Bea and Rob Delaney take part in Celebrity Gogglebox for SU2C (Credit: Channel 4)

SU2C Celebrity Gogglebox cast: Aisling Bea and Rob Delaney

Comedians Aisling Bea, 37, and Rob Delaney, 44, team up to appear in the cast of Celebrity Gogglebox on Channel 4.

Rob Delaney memorably played the X-Force member Peter opposite Ryan Reynolds in Deadpool 2.

He also created Catastrophe with Sharon Horgan and landed a role with Tom Cruise in the upcoming Mission: Impossible 7.

Aisling, meanwhile, has her own C4 sitcom called This Way Up.

She is also starring in the Disney+ festive remake Home Alone, and appeared opposite fellow Goggleboxer Micheal Sheen in Quiz.

Aisling said: “I am more than happy to be supporting Stand Up to Cancer, [fighting] a disease which has touched too many people including my loved ones.

“It’s especially necessary this year given how much strain health services and workers have been under during the pandemic.

“It’s been a rotten couple of years; I hope what we raise can help take even a small bit of the edge off.”

Suranne Jones and Adam Jones

Suranne Jones is starring in the Stand Up to Cancer special.

She appears alongside her Doctor Foster and Vigil co-star Adam James.

Suranne said: “Cancer affects way too many of us and the work being done by the Stand Up to Cancer campaign is incredible…

“So Adam and I are delighted to be involved.”

Adam added: “As a longstanding fan of the show, I am thrilled to be joining the esteemed list of Stand Up to Cancer Goggleboxers alongside the marvellous Suranne.”

Vigil co-stars Adam James and Suranne Jones (Credit: Channel 4)

Who else appears on the show?

As well as the blinding celeb line-up, some of the usual Gogglebox favourites will also appear.

These include the likeable Siddiqui family, and best friends Jenny and Lee.

Gogglebox regulars Pete and Sophie from Blackpool, and South London partners Marcus and Mica are also in the episode.

The show will raise money for this year’s Stand Up to Cancer campaign.

To donate, visit the official SU2C website here.

Or you can donate £30, £20 or £10 by texting thirty, twenty, or ten to 70404.

Stand Up to Cancer begins at 7.30pm on Friday October 15 2021 on Channel 4. Celebrity Gogglebox airs at 9pm and 10.30pm.

