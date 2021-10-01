Stand Up To Cancer: Celebrity Hunted contestants named by Channel 4 with Maya Jama hosting

Stand Up To Cancer is just around the corner on Channel 4, and now the broadcaster has announced the line-up for a special celebrity version of Hunted.

But who’s in it and when will it be on? And what else is happening for Stand Up To Cancer this year?

Reality star Chloe (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What is Celebrity Hunted for Stand Up To Cancer all about?

The hit gameshow-with-a-difference returns for the special as part of the channel’s Stand Up To Cancer fundraising effort.

In this version, eight celebrities will attempt to stay off the radar and remain at large for two weeks as a new crack team of hunters try and hunt them down.

Read more: Bake Off viewers were left in tears over Nadine Coyle’s emotional reference to Sarah Harding’s cancer battle

Those hunting them include former police officers, intelligence operatives and army personnel.

So who has their work cut out in staying hidden?

How will Ollie do in Celebrity Hunted? (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Who is in the Stand Up To Cancer special of Celebrity Hunted?

First we get two athletes – Olympic silver medalist Iwan Thomas and Paralympian Rachel Whitehead.

Next, Made In Chelsea pair Ollie and Gareth Locke swap their posh surroundings for a tougher challenge.

The line-up also includes actress and former Strictly star Chizzy Akudolu and UK garage star Lisa Maffia.

Finally, look out for Drag Race UK winner The Vivienne and reality star Chloe Veitch, who starred in Too Hot To Handle.

A great line-up, for sure, and Channel 4 says that the series will air in 2022.

Maya Jama is co-hosting this year (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What’s happening on the night itself?

But what about this year?

Stand Up For Cancer takes place on Friday October 15.

Among all the fun and games, Davina McCall, Maya Jama, Adam Hills and Alan Carr host the spectacular.

The channel also says that viewers can expect comedy sketches and music, including appearances by Sir Tom Jones and Harry Styles.

Read more: Celebrity Circle 2021 on Channel 4: Who is in the cast? What time is it on?

Olivia Colman takes on Alan Carr in a special medical game.

Plus there are Stand Up To Cancer specials of Celebrity Gogglebox and Derry Girls.

Stand Up To Cancer is on Frida October 15 from 7.30pm on Channel 4