Stacey Solomon admits her real teeth are ‘black and yellow’ under her veneers

Stacey Solomon has revealed her teeth turned “black and yellow” after pregnancy – forcing her to get veneers.

The 31-year-old presenter opened up on her teeth on Loose Women, admitting she went through a number of gruelling procedures before turning to veneers.

The star appeared alongside Ruth Langsford, Janet Street-Porter and Brenda Edwards on the ITV panel show today (November 18).

Stacey Solomon admitted her real teeth are ‘black and yellow’ (Credit: ITV)

What did Stacey Solomon say on Loose Women?

The Loose Women panel were discussing DIY dentistry when Stacey admitted her teeth weren’t real.

She said: “It’s my biggest fear, my teeth falling out, because it may come as a shock to you, but these are not real!”

When asked what was underneath her veneers, she explained: “Nothing!

“When I got pregnant with [son] Leyton, the front ones went all black and yellow-y weird colour and I lost a lot of the back ones so I got plates over the top.

Stacey spoke about her teeth on Loose Women (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Loose Women star Nadia Sawalha reveals daughters have banned her from posting photos of them

“Then they felt really bulbousy and I was so sensitive to the point where I couldn’t even breathe in without thinking, ‘Ugh! It really hurts!’

“So then I got them done again after that because they made me so unhappy and I finally feel a bit normal with them now, even though they’re obviously not normal now because they’re not real.

“But I think teeth is such a personal thing and any time that someone talks about their teeth or hurting their teeth or pulling one out it honestly makes my whole mouth shudder!”

She went on: “I love natural teeth, I think there’s nothing that gives so much character to someone’s face.”

The presenter revealed her teeth weren’t real (Credit: ITV)

Stacey’s teeth journey

Stacey previously opened up about her teeth back in 2018.

Writing in her Fabulous column, she said: “I have veneers and my real teeth underneath are like brown pegs.

“In the first few months of my second pregnancy I was seeing the dentist more than the midwife.”

The star continued: “At that point I would have done anything to get my teeth back to normal. What I didn’t realise is that they would never be normal again.”

Read more: Loose Women: Linda Robson admits she wet herself in I’m A Celebrity sleeping bag during jungle stint



What else has Stacey been up to?

Stacey’s confession comes days after the star’s beloved 92-year-old grandmother was taken into hospital.

The presenter had been worrying about her grandmother all week, forcing her to come off social media for a while.

Opening up on her grandma’s condition on Instagram, she said: “We got some positive news about Grandma this afternoon so I’m going to try and stop worrying and catch up on some sleep…”

Stacey previously told her followers that she was “praying for the best” after her grandma took ill.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.