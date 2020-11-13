Stacey Solomon emotional as she reveals she hasn’t slept in days since her grandma has taken ill

Stacey Solomon has revealed she hasn’t slept for days since her beloved grandma took ill.

The Loose Women panellist, 31, recently told her fans she is “praying for the best” following the news her 92-year-old grandma is in hospital.

Taking to Instagram Stories yesterday (November 12), Stacey gave followers an update on her grandma’s condition.

Stacey Solomon admitted she hasn’t slept for days (Credit: ITV)

What did Stacey Solomon say?

The popular presenter shared a snap of her beloved Daim bars while lying in bed.

She wrote: “Joe decided to surprise me with some treats and he made the bed (terribly but it’s the thought that counts).

“I love him so much… having a little sniffle (actually sob). I’m going to try & have an early night. I haven’t slept since Tuesday night.

“We got some positive news about Grandma this afternoon so I’m going to try and stop worrying and catch up on some sleep…”

The Loose Women star updated fans on Instagram (Credit: Instagram Story/staceysolomon)

Stacey has been worrying about her grandmother all week, forcing her to come off social media for a while.

She posted: “Sorry I’ve been so quiet, my Grandma isn’t very well.

“Last night was really scary but looking much more positive this morning so we are all hoping and praying for the best…”

She continued: “We aren’t allowed to visit obviously because of lockdown and as much as we are desperate to give her a cuddle, we hope we won’t need to visit.

Stacey revealed her grandmother was ill earlier this week (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“We are thinking of you Grandma ALWAYS and hoping and praying that when this lockdown is over, we can safely come and celebrate your birthday with you next month.”

Despite her worries, Stacey has continued to share her household chores with fans.

She started the day off by making her bed before filling up son Leighton’s hand sanitiser bottle.

The presenter is also set to appear on Loose Women today.

Stacey gushes over boyfriend Joe Swash

Stacey also took the time to post a touching tribute to boyfriend Joe Swash – calling the TV star her “rock”.

She shared a snap of the couple eating ice cream in bed and wrote: “I love all you for all you are, but also for what I am when I’m with you.

“Most of the time you drive me mad and I’m sure my Norm loving, Daim craving, cupboard obsessing, craft addiction isn’t easy to live with either.

“BUT when it really matters, when we really need you, you’re there. No matter what. Nothing is to much, Everything is possible and you are our rock ALWAYS.

“Thank you from the bottom of our hearts. We love you to the moon and stars and back again Joe Joe.”

Stacey concluded the post by thanking NHS staff for their “incredible” support.

