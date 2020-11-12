Stacey Solomon reveals she’s ‘praying for the best’ as grandmother becomes ill

Stacey Solomon has revealed her grandmother has become ill and she’s “praying for the best”.

The Loose Women star shared a post to her Instagram Stories as she opened up to fans about why she’s been quiet on social media recently.

Stacey told her followers on Thursday (November 12) that last night “was really scary but looking much more positive this morning”.

Stacey Solomon said her grandma is ill (Credit: Instagram Stories)

What did Stacey Solomon say?

The mum-of-three wrote: “Sorry I’ve been so quiet, my Grandma isn’t very well.

“Last night was really scary but looking much more positive this morning so we are all hoping and praying for the best…”

She continued: “We aren’t allowed to visit obviously because of lockdown and as much as we are desperate to give her a cuddle, we hope we won’t need to visit.

Stacey said she’s “hoping and praying” she can safely celebrate her grandma’s birthday next month (Credit: Grant Buchanan / SplashNews.com)

“We are thinking of you Grandma ALWAYS and hoping and praying that when this lockdown is over, we can safely come and celebrate your birthday with you next month.”

Stacey added: “For now I’m going to keep myself busy as much as possible and think happy thoughts.

“How are you all today? I hope you’re OK. Lots of love and happy Thursday.”

Stacey then shared a video of her one-year-old son Rex playing.

Stacey, Joe Swash and Rex visited a garden centre (Credit: Instagram Stories)

She wrote: “Big boys are at school but we’ve got this pickle to keep us busy and smiling.”

Stacey later visited a garden centre to pick up something to send to her grandma.

For now I’m going to keep myself busy as much as possible and think happy thoughts.

Alongside a photo of Rex wrapped up in a winter coat, she said: “Wrapped up warm and ready for a trip to the garden centre.

“They’re Grandma’s favourite so we are going to see if we can pick her up something to send to her!

“I’m so glad they’re still open.”

Stacey said Joe surprised her with a gift (Credit: Instagram Stories)

Stacey revealed her boyfriend Joe Swash bought her a gift on the way out.

She said: “We enjoyed the mini world and lights and Joe Joe surprised me with this stretchy Norm on the way out and I cried.

“I love him so much. Don’t know what I’d do without him sometimes.”

