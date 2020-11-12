This Morning host Holly Willoughby apologised as she mistook Christine Lampard for Andrea McLean on today’s show.

The programme cut to Loose Women to find out what was coming up on the show at 12:30pm.

But it seems Holly thought Andrea was hosting as she said: “It’s time to find out what the Loose Women are talking about this lunchtime.

This Morning host Holly Willoughby mistook Christine Lampard for Andrea McLean (Credit: ITV)

“Hi Andrea!”

Christine said: “Oh, hello! It’s not but…”

Holly jumped in: “Oh hi Christine! Sorry darling, I couldn’t see you.”

Christine joked: “I’m sorry if I disappointed you anyway.”

Christine found Holly’s blunder hilarious (Credit: ITV)

Holly Willoughby apologises to Christine Lampard

Holly insisted: “Not at all. Sorry!” as the presenters burst into laughter.

Christine added: “You never see us in the same room.”

After Christine finished explaining what was coming up on Loose Women, Phillip Schofield poked fun at Holly’s mishap.

He joked: “Thank you Ruth [Langsford]. Thanks Ruth!”

Holly thought Andrea McLean was hosting Loose Women on Thursday (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, this isn’t the only mishap Holly suffered on Thursday’s show.

The star admitted she accidentally put on odd shoes minutes before going live.

Holly posted her usual shot to Instagram showing off her outfit for the day.

She chose to wear black Joseph trousers and a cream jumper by And Other Stories with a black pair of court shoes.

However, Holly soon revealed to fans that she was actually wearing one black shoe and one navy shoe.

Holly accidentally put on odd shoes for This Morning (Credit: Instagram Stories)

Commenting on her Instagram post, Holly said: “And yes…. I’m wearing odd shoes!!”

One fan wrote: “You couldn’t really tell in that light. You might’ve got away with it.”

Another said: “I honestly couldn’t tell. You look amazing.”

One added: “If it wasn’t for your story, I’d have had no idea!”

