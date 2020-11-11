Loose Women star Janet Street-Porter cringed as she watched a throwback clip of herself from the 1970s on today’s show (Wednesday November 11).

The presenter, 73, held her head in her hands as a clip was shown that looked at her ‘Life Before Loose’ journey.

Janet Street Porter cringed when she saw the throwback clip on Loose Women (Credit: ITV)

What happened on Loose Women with Janet-Street Porter?

The panel of Ruth Langsford, Denise Welch and Jane Moore dug up some vintage footage of Janet from her early presenting days.

And it’s safe to say that she was lost for words. Almost.

After explaining that she had started off in newspapers and then radio, a clip was shown of her from the late 1970s when she first moved into TV.

“I look like a toilet brush,” she screamed.

Janet said she was only nervous interviewing David Bowie (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, other footage showed Janet interviewing stars like David and Arnold Schwarzenegger on a London weekend show.

She revealed that she didn’t get nervous except for when she interviewed pop legend Bowie.

“He had such an air about him,” he said.

Janet also said she “rated” Sir Michael Caine.

I loved this Life Before Loose feature with Janet Street Porter today … I could happily have listened to her all day ❤️ — Jude 🌈🇪🇺 (@judithbrindle) November 11, 2020

Refreshingly humble. What a woman. I would love to know more about her incredible life. Not even sure Janet Street-Porter understands how her life inspires young women. Thankyou for a little snip of your life x — Michaela Ryan (@Michael46752102) November 11, 2020

Now THAT was a great watch #LooseWomen. @The_Real_JSP you're a legend!🤗 — Mary 😁 (@My_Magicwishes) November 11, 2020

How did fans react to the throwback?

Fans were quick to praise Janet and her look back at her broadcasting life.

“Refreshingly humble,” one wrote.

“What a woman. I would love to know more about her incredible life. Not even sure Janet Street-Porter understands how her life inspires young women. Thank you for a little snip of your life.”

Another gushed: “Now THAT was a great watch #LooseWomen. @The_Real_JSP you’re a legend!”

I love @The_Real_JSP but I didn't realise how much of a hottie she was in the days gone by!! @loosewomen #LooseWomen Those legs and lips OMG!! — Bob Kool (@whoknows_bob) November 11, 2020

JSP making me want to get Ugly Betty glasses and cut my hair all up 😂 #loosewomen — Shannon (@alexibinks) November 11, 2020

Janet looks so pretty as a teenager! I love the old look and the glasses! Haha! #LooseWomen — Shannon (@alexibinks) November 11, 2020

Fans were also quick to praise Janet’s punky look.

“Janet looks so pretty as a teenager! I love the old look and the glasses! Haha! #LooseWomen,” one viewer wrote.

“Love @The_Real_JSP but I didn’t realise how much of a hottie she was in the days gone by!!” another said.

“Those legs and lips OMG!!”

