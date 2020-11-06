Loose Women star Saira Khan has fired back after being hit with Ofcom complaints.

Earlier this week, the panellist sparked 25 complaints after clashing with co-star Gloria Hunniford on the ITV show over new lockdown restrictions.

However, Saira has since defended herself on Instagram – insisting she will “stand by her belief”.

Loose Women star Saira Khan has hit back at Ofcom complaints (Credit: ITV)

Saira Khan hits back at Ofcom complaints

The ITV star, 50, shared a lengthy post on social media last night (November 5).

She raged: “25 complaints. I’m shaking! Even if there were a million complaints, I would still stand by my belief that businesses should NOT need to close in this 2nd Lockdown.

For rule breakers, bring in the army if you have to – but let the compliant LIVE!

“Protect the old, vulnerable and care homes. Let the healthy, fit and well go to work in safe environments practising social distancing, wearing masks, washing hands and using track and trace apps with testing in place.

“The government has had enough time to put measures in place to implement effective and efficient testing – because of its failings it resorts to lockdowns and furloughs!

Saira clashed with Gloria Hunniford (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Denise Welch likens 2020 to a horror movie after national lockdown announcement

“Who is going to pay @rishisunakmp for all this furlough – the system is being abused, people under the scheme have lost their jobs and some are scared of even going back to work! Wake up!!”

She added: “The NHS needs people to work, stay fit physically and mentally – how is it going to cope with Covid and mental health breakdown, suicide, cancer, missed treatments etc?

“For rule breakers, bring in the army if you have to – but let the compliant LIVE!

“The damage to our society long term with continuous lockdowns will be a human disaster on a colossal scale with future generations paying the price.”

Saira addressed criticism on Instagram (Credit: Instagram Story/iamsairakhan)

Saira’s post divides fans

Most fans fully supported the star.

Taking to the comments section, one wrote: “I sat nodding my head to everything you said during that debate. What I love about you is you stand by what you believe no matter what anyone else thinks, I’m very much the same.”

A second said: “Your saying what the majority are now thinking and just wish we had ability to be heard.. so thank you!!”

While presenter Ulrika Jonsson shared: “I stand with you. Totally.”

Read more: Ruth Langsford reveals heartache as she is forced to visit her mum behind a screen

However not everyone agreed with Saira’s point of view.

A follower added: “You are soooo stubborn in your opinion no respect for others.”

The comment didn’t go unnoticed by the Loose Women star, who was quick to address the criticism.

She replied: “Yep! Just like you probably – I stick to what I believe. I’ve had months to think about this and am experiencing it – so yeah, kind of have made up my mind like millions of other people.”

Why did Loose Women viewers complain to Ofcom?

On Monday’s show (November 2), Saira had said: “As far as I’m concerned, charities are losing money, abuse is up, suicides are going through the roof, people have lost their opportunity to have cancer treatments.

“We have to protect the essentials that make our lives worth living. And I’m really sorry but lockdown does not provide that.”

Gloria then asked Saira what the “answer” was to solving the ongoing pandemic.

The mum-of-two added: “I’ve just given you the answer! The answer is not go into full lockdown but allow people to work in a safe environment.”

Loose Women airs on ITV, weekdays, from 12:30pm.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.