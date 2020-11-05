Loose Women could face an Ofcom investigation after Saira Khan shared her thoughts on the second lockdown.

Earlier this week, Saira clashed with fellow panellist Gloria Hunniford on the show as they discussed the new restrictions.

However, the debate turned fiery and Saira later addressed the clash after viewers complained on Twitter.

On Monday’s show (November 2), Saira had said: “As far as I’m concerned, charities are losing money, abuse is up, suicides are going through the roof, people have lost their opportunity to have cancer treatments.

“We have to protect the essentials that make our lives worth living. And I’m really sorry but lockdown does not provide that.”

Gloria then asked Saira what the “answer” was to solving the coronavirus pandemic.

Saira replied: “I’ve just given you the answer! The answer is not go into full lockdown but allow people to work in a safe environment.”

Loose Women viewers criticise Saira Khan

Viewers complained on Twitter, with many accusing Saira of “shouting over” Gloria.

And it seems fans of the show also shared their outrage to TV watchdog Ofcom as they received 25 complaints.

According to The Sun, the watchdog will now determine whether it will escalate the investigation.

Meanwhile, following the programme on Monday, Saira addressed criticism on her Instagram Stories.

She said in a video: “We had a bit of a feisty debate on Loose Women. Coronavirus has two camps – people who are for national lockdown and people who are not.

“I am one of those people. We need to keep our elderly people safe and care homes safe but we need to be able to start getting people back into work.”

Meanwhile, she added: “We’re paid to be feisty, to be passionate about our viewpoint. That’s what makes good telly.

“So can people please stop going, ‘Uh, you talk over Gloria,’ Yeah, that’s what happens in a debate.

We’re paid to be feisty, to be passionate about our viewpoint.

“That’s what you do when you get passionate. It doesn’t happen all the time, this was just a feisty debate. Get over yourself.”

Ent Daily has contacted reps for Loose Women for comment.

Loose Women airs on ITV, weekdays, from 12:30pm.

