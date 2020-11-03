Loose Women star Saira Khan has defended her fiery debate with Gloria Hunniford on the show.

On Monday, the panellists clashed over the second lockdown in England as Saira, 50, detailed the negative impact of the restrictions.

However, viewers accused Saira of “shouting over” Gloria, 80, during the discussion.

Saira Khan defended the fiery Loose Women debate (Credit: Instagram Stories)

Following the show, Saira shared a string of videos to her Instagram Stories as she addressed the debate.

She said: “Ever since I’ve started wearing this sexy underwear, I’m getting a bit feisty.

“We had a bit of a feisty debate on Loose Women. Coronavirus has two camps – people who are for national lockdown and people who are not.

“I am one of those people. We need to keep our elderly people safe and care homes safe but we need to be able to start getting people back into work.”

Saira told trolls to get over themselves (Credit: Instagram Stories)

She continued: “That’s my opinion and I completely understand people who want to go into a national lockdown.

“I’m not going to be abusive to them, I’m not going to ridicule them. We have to respect other people’s opinions.

It doesn’t happen all the time, this was just a feisty debate.

“On telly, we’re paid to be feisty, to be passionate about our viewpoint. That’s what makes good telly.

“So can people please stop going, ‘Uh, you talk over Gloria,’ Yeah, that’s what happens in a debate.

“That’s what you do when you get passionate. It doesn’t happen all the time, this was just a feisty debate. Get over yourself.”

Saira has strong views about the second lockdown (Credit: ITV)

What happened on Loose Women between Saira and Gloria?

It comes after Saira and Gloria had different opinions on the second lockdown.

Saira said: “As far as I’m concerned, charities are losing money, abuse is up, suicides are going through the roof, people have lost their opportunity to have cancer treatments.

“I’m really sorry but that’s not a balanced approach in our country. We have to protect the essentials that make our lives worth living.

“And I’m really sorry but lockdown does not provide that.”

Saira and Gloria had different views on the second lockdown (Credit: ITV)

Gloria then asked Saira what the “answer” was to solving the coronavirus pandemic.

Saira replied: “I’ve just given you the answer! The answer is not go into full lockdown but allow people to work in a safe environment.”

Viewers weren’t happy with Saira, with one writing on Twitter: “Disgusting the way Saira Khan is yelling over Gloria Hunniford like her opinion is the only acceptable way of thinking.”

However, another person agreed with Saira’s comments.

They said: “I totally agree with Saira Khan. I wish I was there to help her! Well done Saira for speaking up we need more TV presenters like you.”

