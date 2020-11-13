Loose Women star Nadia Sawalha reveals daughters have banned her from posting photos of them

Loose Women star Nadia Sawalha has admitted her daughters have banned her from sharing photos of them on social media.

The former EastEnders star told fans her two girls, Maddy, 17, and Kiki, 13, had stopped their mum from posting snaps after being “embarrassed” by her previous posts.

Nadia, 55, revealed the news on Instagram, sharing a shot of herself and her daughter as they hugged on the beach.

A post shared by Nadia Sawalha (@nadiasawalha)

What did Nadia Sawalha say about her daughters?

She followed the heartwarming photo with a hilarious snap of herself pulling a face.

Nadia wrote: “Throwback Thursday to my beloved Cornwall holding my beloved girl.

“I’m not actually allowed to post pics of my daughters anymore . Apparently I am a very very embarrassing mama (swipe across for evidence!!) I think I will get away with this pic though as you can’t make out which one it is!

“Give me hope guys will there ever be a time again when they don’t think I’m just an embarrassment???”

Nadia Sawalha has admitted her daughters have banned her from sharing photos of them (Credit: SplashNews)

Fans rushed to reassure the star, with one writing: “Don’t worry they come back to you xx.”

A second said: “When they got older, you will not be embarrassing at all.”

Another commented: “They’ll work out soon enough, you rock!”

A fourth added: “When they’re past the teenager stage they will realise how amazing their Mum is – I certainly did.”

The Loose Women star has two daughters – Maddy and Kiki (Credit: YouTube)

Nadia opens up on posing naked

Nadia’s post comes weeks after the star revealed her daughters would rather “curl up and die” than see her pose naked on Instagram again.

The presenter, who often documents her life on social media, recently posed naked with a tub of Lurpak butter covering her private parts.

However, Maddy and Kiki were far from impressed.

Speaking exclusively to Entertainment Daily, Nadia admitted: “I think they’d rather curl up and die than me do another one.”

She added: “They don’t actually say to me don’t do it, it’s really weird. They sometimes say: ‘Oh Mum, it’s so embarrassing’. And I say that’s the exact reason why I’m doing it because why should we as women be embarrassed, why should we put it away?

“I want them to grow up seeing that and to be joyful as they get older. You know what kids are like, you get to 50 and they go, oh Mum, don’t dance.

“You just have to laugh about it. All kids do it. I want to be more joyful not less.”

Nadia shares her daughters with husband Mark Adderley.

