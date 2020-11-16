Loose Women star Linda Robson confessed to some surprising toilet behaviour on I’m A Celebrity.

The Birds of a Feather actress, 62, was part of the line-up for the 2012 series of the ITV reality show.

She gave her initial thoughts earlier on today (Monday, November 16) about last night’s launch episode.

However, while she was positive about the show’s location switching from Australia to north Wales, not everything sat right with her.

What did Linda Robson say on Loose Women?

Linda praised the castle setting as “beautiful”, and also said the Welsh countryside was “gorgeous”.

But she also pondered whether the setting “lacked atmosphere” – possibly because of a lack of critters knocking about.

I had to wash everything out the next day.

“When you’re in the jungle, you hear noises all the time,” Linda explained.

She added how even the “disgusting” dunny tends to make a noise too before expanding upon how jungle noises resulted in her piddling herself.

“The first night I was in my sleeping bag and thought I needed to go to the toilet,” Linda explained.

“[The production crew] turn off all the lights in there and it is pitch black. So all you can hear is the noises.”

However, it seems the calls of nature inhibited her very own call of nature.

Linda continued: “So in the end I just wet myself in the sleeping bag.

Wee did not see that coming 🚽😂 Linda's #ImACeleb confession took the #LooseWomen by surprise. Watch the chat ➡️ https://t.co/OQJh5NFFEV pic.twitter.com/Kt4jB8zvwL — Loose Women (@loosewomen) November 16, 2020

“I thought: ‘I’m not getting up on my own without a lamp to go to the toilet!’

“So I just did it and had to wash everything out the next day.”

Linda had Loose Women pals Andrea McLean, Gloria Hunniford and Brenda Edwards chuckling at her tale. But some I’m A Celebrity fans were not impressed by her early assessment of the 2020 campmates.

Linda declared: “I think there’s going to be a couple of people that are a bit annoying, like Shane [Richie].”

What did Linda say about Shane Richie?

To protests from her onscreen colleagues, Linda continued: “He’s just being a little bit annoying. He’s been voted for the first trial, so I think people are seeing that. It just takes a little while to get used to the campmates.”

However, not every I’m A Celebrity contestant came in for criticism.

She added: “I think Jordan [North] did really well, he was scared going down. And I think the women are doing really well. It’ll be interesting to see how it goes.”

Loose Women viewers suggest Linda is ‘rude’

Some onlookers expressed a view on social media that Linda had been ‘rude’ about Shane.

“Quite surprised at Linda’s dislike of Shane Richie,” tweeted one viewer.

“Why did Linda say that about Shane?” asked another.

“I loved him last night, he had me laughing… Stop being mean Linda, and you go Shane.”

