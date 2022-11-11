Sister of Charlene White breaks silence after I’m A Celeb star Boy George’s ‘bossy’ remark

Carina White, the sister of I’m A Celebrity star Charlene White, has taken a swipe at Boy George.

Broadcaster Carina opened up about how newsreader Charlene assumed so much responsibility for their family following their mother’s death.

She told the Daily Mirror that Loose Women regular Charlene is someone who “brings people together with her warmth and her kindness”.

Carina pointed to how Charlene has comforted both Scarlette Douglas and Babatunde Aleshe during their time on I’m A Celeb.

But she also denied her elder sibling is “bossy” in an apparent dig at Boy George. The Culture Club star previously revealed he finds Charlene ‘dishing out orders’ “very controlling”.

Charlene White was labelled “very controlling” by Boy George (Credit: I’m A Celebrity YouTube)

Sister of Charlene White defends I’m A Celebrity star

Carina illustrated why Charlene doesn’t shy away from responsibility by explaining they lost their mum twenty years ago. At the time Charlene was just 21.

Carina said: “Our Mum instilled the importance of family and friends in us from very young ages and even though we were supported by those very family and friends after she died from bowel cancer, it was Charlene that stepped in and became that mother figure to my brother and I.”

She went on to note Charlene is “doing what comes naturally to her” on the show be being proactive, taking charge and cooking.

Carina likened it to how their mother enlisted relatives to help with Sunday dinner.

And Carina also believes Charlene is someone able to bring the best out those working together in tough circumstances.

Furthermore, she described Charlene’s approach to instruction and communication as “almost her love language”.

Did Boy George get it wrong about Charlene? (Credit: I’m A Celebrity YouTube)

Charlene White and Boy George

Carina continued by comparing Boy George to how she relates to Charlene to illustrate the hierarchy in the camp.

She added: “Boy George reminds me of me in so many ways, the indecisiveness of wanting some leadership, but not really wanting to be told what to do. It reminds me of when I get jealous when I’m not invited out by my friends, knowing full well I don’t want to go anyway!”

However, Carina firmly dismissed any notion her sister is “bossy”.

Charlene is not a ‘contradiction,’ her maternal actions aren’t ‘bossy’.

Carina said: “Charlene is not a ‘contradiction,’ her maternal actions aren’t ‘bossy’ – they’re instinctive and proactive. They hold off her restlessness and boredom.”

Charlene White has got stuck in in the camp (Credit: I’m A Celebrity YouTube)

Fans on ‘bossy’ Charlene

Sadly, “bossy” is a description many social media users who clearly aren’t fans have reached for when criticising Charlene.

However, many viewers are loving Charlene on the show as well as Boy George.

One person said: “I absolutely love Charlene #ImACeleb.”

Another wrote: “Is anyone else absolutely obsessed with Boy George? I just love him!”

Maybe after Carina’s comments, the trolls might consider Charlene more maternal than domineering!

I’m a Celebrity 2022 continues tonight, Friday November 11, on ITV at 9pm.

