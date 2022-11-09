I’m A Celebrity: Boy George’s manager breaks silence on his behaviour towards campmates: ‘He’s a control freak’

In latest I’m A Celebrity news, the manager of Boy George has opened up about his behaviour towards fellow campmates.

Paul Kemsley appeared alongside Carol Vorderman on This Morning today (Wednesday November 9) to discuss the ITV series.

He admitted the singer can be “a control freak” amid concerns of a brewing feud between Boy George and Charlene White.

Paul, however, urged viewers to give their support to the Culture Club star, insisting it is still “early” in the run.

Boy George’s manager says he’s a “control freak” (Credit: I’m A Celebrity YouTube)

I’m A Celebrity: Boy George news

Speaking with hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield, Paul admitted he has found it “tough” watching his pal down under.

Furthermore, he reckons Boy George might be happier if he was allowed to be camp chef.

The star and Charlene have already knocked up against one another on the subject of cooking duties.

Discussing the cooking-related tension, Paul said: “It’s so tough to watch it when you love someone and I’m sitting here thinking: ‘Four weeks ago he was playing in front of 100,000 people. And now he’s in a water tank half drowning.'”

I’m A Celebrity contestant Boy George makes his point to Scarlette Douglas (Credit: I’m A Celebrity YouTube)

This Morning today

Paul continued: “[Boy George] cooks a lot… He would like to cook.

“He’s a bit of a control freak.

“He’s a kind, nice guy and he’s very into meditation and breathing and he will get through it. It’s very early doors.”

Paul also responded to an enquiry about whether he might “kick off” at some point by saying: “Yeah, probably.”

He has to get it out, talk to someone.

He reflected: “I mean, we’ve had early signs of it. There was a terrible trauma – undercooked mushrooms was the start of it.

“But the thing is with George, he gets over it very quickly. He has to get it out, talk to someone, and then provided he’s had that voice, he’ll get over it.”

Will Boy George kick off at some point? (Credit: I’m A Celebrity YouTube)

Boy George ‘was scared about I’m A Celebrity’

Paul also indicated it was touch and go whether Boy George would even make it into the camp.

According to Paul, the Karma Chameleon star decided against going into the jungle for a while.

Paul explained: “[Boy George] got himself in a big state emotionally. He was scared before he went in.

“There was a lead up when he wasn’t doing it.”

Furthermore, it seems concerns about what may go down during the show were foremost in Boy George’s mind.

Paul went on: “He’s not one for surprises, and there’s lots of surprises in this show.

“I talked him into it. What have I done?”

Paul added: “The guy’s a global icon and I’ve stuck him in a jungle!”

Read more: I’m A Celebrity viewers slam Boy George over behaviour towards Charlene White

I’m a Celebrity 2022 continues tonight, Wednesday November 9, on ITV at 9pm. This Morning airs on ITV, weekdays, from 10am.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.