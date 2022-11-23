Shetland on BBC One: Ashley Jenson replaces DI Perez as lead role in detective drama

BBC One has announced that Ashley Jensen will be Douglas Henshall’s replacement on Shetland, after his character DI Perez left the force.

Douglas Henshall left his role as DI Jimmy Perez at the end of the seventh series.

Of course, there’s been a lot of speculation ever since over who might replace Perez in the lead role.

We’ve got all the details on Ashley Jensen’s new character in Shetland.

Here’s everything you need to know here…

Scottish actress Ashley Jensen has been announced as DI Perez’s replacement in Shetland (Credit: BBC One)

DI Perez replacement: Ashley Jensen takes over from Douglas Henshall on Shetland

Ashley Jensen will take over the lead role from Douglas Henshall in Shetland series 8.

She plays the new lead character DI Ruth Calder.

Ruth Calder is a native Shetlander who returns to the isles after 20 years of working for the Met in London.

Ruth will take on the lead detective role left empty by DI Jimmy Perez.

She’ll work closely with DS Tosh (Alison O’Donnell) in the new series.

Shetland series regulars Sandy (Steven Robertson), Billy (Lewis Howden) and Cora (Anne Kidd) will also return.

Ashley Jensen said: “I am absolutely thrilled to be joining Shetland as DI Ruth Calder.

“It’s such a hugely successful show and I am aware I have very big boots to fill since the departure of DI Perez, who was very much loved by fans of the show.

“There will be a different dynamic with Ruth amongst the regular characters and a few more new interesting characters to enjoy.

“However, the integrity of the show and the world that has been created will remain very much in the same tone as the last seven seasons.

“It’s a real privilege to be asked to lead this show into a new chapter. I can’t wait to be working in Scotland again. I have missed it!”

And we can’t wait to see Ashley take over the reins on Shetland!

Who is Ashley Jensen? What has she been in before?

Ashley Jensen, 53, is a popular Scottish actress who has had lots of roles that you’re bound to recognise!

Ricky Gervais fans will know her best as Maggie Jacobs in Extras.

She received an Emmy nomination for her role in the series in 2008.

She also played nurse Emma in Ricky Gervais’ series After Life.

Another one of her popular roles is as amateur sleuth Agatha Raisin in the Acorn TV cosy crime of the same name.

The series is set to continue for a fifth series in 2023.

You might also recognise her from the popular US comedy series Ugly Betty.

She played the role of Christina McKinney for four years on the show.

BBC announced earlier this year that Ashley Jensen will join Martin Compston in an adaptation of the novel Mayflies. The new drama will also air in 2023.

It’s a busy year for Ashley, who is dating Vera star Kenny Doughty in real life.

Shetland previously starred Douglas Henshall as the lead role DI Jimmy Perez (Credit: BBC)

Is Ashley Jensen from Shetland?

Unlike her new character, Ashley Jensen is not from the Shetland Isles.

She was born in Annan, Dumfriesshire, Scotland.

Shetland series 8 start date

Shetland returns for its next series in 2023.

The new series will begin filming on the Shetland Isles and across Scotland in the Spring.

Ashley Jensen as Agatha Raisin (Credit: Acorn TV)

What is Douglas Henshall doing now?

If you’re wondering what Douglas Henshall is doing after his Shetland exit, you can next watch him in the thriller series Palomino.

According to the actor’s IMDb, the new Netflix thriller series will star Douglas in his first role since leaving Shetland.

It will reportedly release next year.

The drama will follow Erin Collantes, a British teacher in Spain who finds herself caught up in a supermarket robbery.

But, when one of the robbers claims to recognise her, her life threatens to unravel.

We can’t wait to see Douglas as Daniel Long in Palomino – and all his other roles after his Shetland exit!

Read more: Entertainment Daily Awards 2022: Vote for your Best Cosy Crime Drama now!

Shetland series 8 will air in 2023. Series 6 and 7 are available to watch on BBC iPlayer now.

Are you pleased Ashley Jensen is joining Shetland? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.