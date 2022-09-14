Shetland series 7 finale on BBC One: Who will replace DI Jimmy Perez?

Douglas Henshall has filmed his last ever scenes as Shetland’s DI Jimmy Perez – but who will replace him in Shetland?

Earlier this year, the 56-year-old actor revealed the sad news that he was leaving the popular BBC One detective drama.

After nearly 10 years on the hit show, Douglas made the decision to say goodbye to his character Jimmy Perez for good.

He makes his final appearance on the show in the series 7 finale (Wednesday September 14 2022).

However, BBC has confirmed the show will go on without the lead character.

So who will replace DI Jimmy Perez in Shetland?

DI Jimmy Perez and Tosh investigate their last ever case together in Shetland series 7 (Credit: BBC One)

Who will replace DI Jimmy Perez in Shetland?

The BBC has not yet confirmed who will replace actor Douglas as Jimmy Perez.

We DO know, however, that he’s a tough act to follow.

We’ve got to be honest, DI Perez IS Shetland.

He’s been the lead detective ever since the series started in 2013.

However, several other BBC crime dramas have continued successfully without their original lead – for example Silent Witness, and Death in Paradise.

BBC One will surely have to bag a huge name to takeover?

Naturally, there are a few high profile names who already have the fans’ vote!

Will Martin Compston join Shetland?

Martin Compston is a fan favourite to take over from Douglas Henshall’s DI Jimmy Perez in series 8 of Shetland.

For starters, he’s Scottish.

Secondly, he’s proven his credentials in crime dramas like Line of Duty.

Of course, the actor played DI Steve Arnott in the Jed Mercurio drama for six series.

But is he right for Shetland?

Some viewers definitely think so!

One fan wrote: “I reckon @martin_compston would be good as the new lead in #Shetland. Do you agree @djhenshall? #Shetland.”

Another wrote: “Martin, you are ALWAYS at your BEST when back home in SCOTLAND.

“So is there any way you can hint or leave a CLUE as to whether you are transferring out of AC-12 to POLICE SCOTLAND and becoming the new Detective Inspector on #Shetland?”

A third wrote: “Someone suggested to me that @martin_compston should take over from Douglas Henshall next season of Shetland… And now I can’t stop thinking about it.”

TV fans will know that Douglas Henshall and Martin Compston starred opposite each other in the cat-and-mouse drama In Plain Sight.

I reckon @martin_compston would be good as the new lead in #Shetland do u agree @djhenshall #Shetland — haldane williamson (@haldane1977) July 20, 2022

Someone suggested to me that @martin_compston should take over from you next season of Shetland…and now I can’t stop thinking about it. How does Jimmy’s story end? Heroic death? Happy ever after with Meg? — scarymonstertwo 💙 🇺🇦 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@scarymonstertwo) August 18, 2022

Martin Compston and Douglas Henshall starred in chilling thriller In Plain Sight (Credit: ITV1)

Who will replace Perez in Shetland? Will Tosh step up?

Other Shetland fans would like to see long-suffering Tosh (Alison O’Donnell) take over from her boss.

She is currently Detective Constable and is dedicated to the job.

She’s been raped, and nearly blown up in the line of duty.

One fan said: “I predict that after Perez leaves this season, Tosh will replace him for the next season as head of dept.

“However, midway through the next season, she’ll need his help in a case and she’ll call Perez and get him to help her.”

Another said: “I think Tosh probably will take over as the lead.

“In my head I would just love her and Jimmy to get married…”

A third added: “I so wish Tosh would take over next series.

She’s such a boss and she more than deserves it.

“Sadly I suspect someone new will come in though. #Shetland.”

“There’s been plenty of speculation about who’s going to take over from Jimmy Perez (Douglas Henshall)” said another.

“Any reason why Tosh (Alison O’Donnell) shouldn’t take command in series 8? She’s superb.”

What has Douglas Henshall said about Jimmy Perez replacement?

Actor Douglas recently addressed what the BBC show will be like once his replacement has arrived on the series.

Speaking to the Radio Times, he said: “It will be weird knowing they’re shooting an eighth series and I’m not there.

“But I’m not sure what the show is going to be.

“I hope it works out and I wish them every success, but it isn’t going to be the show I was in.

“They will have to make a whole other show.”

Read more: Shetland viewers all make same complaint after ‘amazing’ first episode of series 7

Shetland will return in 2023. Series 7 is currently available on BBC iPlayer.

Who do you think should replace DI Jimmy Perez on Shetland? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.