Shetland series 7: Douglas Henshall announces he’s quit the BBC drama

Shetland series 7 will see a major shake-up happen as a key character is set to leave the show.

Douglas Henshall, aka DI Jimmy Perez, will make his final appearance on the show in the upcoming seventh season.

Series 7 of Shetland will be Douglas’ last (Credit: BBC)

Shetland series 7: Douglas Henshall to leave

It has been announced by the BBC that series 7 of Shetland will be Douglas’ last in his role as DI Jimmy Perez.

Douglas’ final outing will begin in August on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Read more: The Control Room episode 2: Seven questions we NEED answering ahead of the finale

However, have no fear – this doesn’t mean that the show itself is coming to an end.

Shetland will return with its eighth season in 2023 with a new lead in place.

Further casting for the new season will be announced in “due course”.

Douglas has been on the show since the start (Credit: BBC)

Douglas Henshall to leave Shetland after season 7

It’s a major shake-up for the show, especially considering that Douglas has been on the show since it launched in 2013.

Speaking about his departure, Douglas said: “After series 5 of Shetland, David Kane and I decided we wanted to do two more series to complete the story of Jimmy Perez.”

It’s been one of the privileges of my career to play Jimmy Perez for almost 10 years.

“So series 6 and 7 were commissioned together to give us time to wrap up Perez’s story to a satisfactory end,” he explained.

“It’s been one of the privileges of my career to play Jimmy Perez for almost 10 years and to work with so many wonderful people both in front of and behind the camera and also to spend so much time in Shetland,” he continued.

“The Isles were so much a part of our show and of Perez himself. I’ll miss him and the place. I wish everyone involved much luck with whatever happens next,” he added.

Season 7 will wrap up DI Jimmy Perez’s story (Credit: BBC)

Douglas Henshall to depart

The Executive Producer for BBC Drama, Gaynor Holmes, said: “It has been an absolute privilege to work on Shetland over the past few years and watch the show go from strength to strength – in no small part thanks to Douglas’s sensitive, intelligent and memorable portrayal of DI Jimmy Perez.”

She then continued, saying: “We will miss him enormously but he leaves the show in rude health.

“We’re extremely excited about the plans we have for bringing more of this much-loved drama to audiences far and wide.”

Read more: Sherwood on BBC One: Who was Keith ‘Froggy’ Frogson? Where is his killer Robert Boyer now?

Kate Bartlett, Executive Producer of Silverprint Pictures added that Douglas was “outstanding” as Jimmy Perez.

The new series of Shetland will see the team investigate the mysterious disappearance of a vulnerable young man.

The investigation draws Jimmy into the secret past of a family new to Shetland, revealing an “unimaginable” threat to the community.

Shetland season 7 will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer this August.

What do you think of Douglas’ exit? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.