Barbara Windsor’s widower Scott Mitchell breaks silence on Tanya Franks romance: ‘Could not have picked two ladies more opposite’

Barbara Windsor’s widower Scott Mitchell has broken his silence on his romance with Tanya Franks.

Back in July, reports claimed that Scott, 60, and former EastEnders actress Tanya were dating. Speaking during a getaway in Greece at the time, Scott said: “Life feels really good right now.”

Now, appearing on This Morning on Monday (September 11), Scott said: “We met the first year that we did the marathon.”

Scott Mitchell on romance with Tanya Franks

Scott was discussing his Babs’ Army charity, which honours Barbara and raises money for Alzheimer’s Research UK – the disease Babs died from in 2020.

He continued on This Morning: “It’s a very funny thing. I could not have picked two ladies who are more opposite, they are the polar opposites when it comes to talking about their personal life.

“Tanya is an incredible lady, but she believes that her personal relationships are not something that she wishes to discuss. I respect that. We did meet through running and we still do run together.”

It comes months after Scott and Rainie Cross star Tanya’s romance came to light. At the time, a source told The Sun: “Scott has found love again with Tanya and is truly happy.

I could not have picked two ladies who are more opposite.

“His and Barbara’s friends are delighted he’s found someone to share his life with.”

They added: “It’s fairly early days but Scott is cautiously now looking forward to the future. They made the decision to update their wider circles while on holiday in Greece and everyone was over the moon.”

Fans were delighted over the news and sent their gushing messages to Scott and Tanya.

One person tweeted: “Awww Scott Mitchell (Mr Windsor) has found love again with EastEnders’ Raine 3 years after Barbara’s death. Wishing them both all the happiness.”

Another said: “Lovely news. I really hope this works out for them both.”

