Barbara Windsor’s widower Scott Mitchell finds love again – with EastEnders star

The widower of Dame Barbara Windsor, Scott Mitchell, has found love again three years after the death of his beloved wife.

Scott is happily in a romantic relationship with Tanya Franks, who starred in EastEnders as well as the Peggy Mitchell legend.

The 60-year-old went official with the actress while on holiday in Greece, declaring: “Life feels really good right now.”

He told The Sun when approached about the new romance: “Thanks for your kind wishes. Life feels really good right now and we are enjoying some special time together.”

Tanya, 55, played Rainie Cross in EastEnders – the drug addict sister of Tanya Branning, who had a toxic relationship with Peggy’s son, Phil, in his drug-addled days.

Tanya Franks has starred in EastEnders as Rainie Cross (Credit: BBC)

Read more: Barbara Windsor left millions to husband Scott and EastEnders co-star

A source whispered to the tabloid: “Scott has found love again with Tanya and is truly happy.

“His and Barbara’s friends are delighted he’s found someone to share his life with.

“It’s fairly early days but Scott is cautiously now looking forward to the future.

“They made the decision to update their wider circles while on holiday in Greece and everyone was over the moon.

“There is so much friendship and respect between them both and they’re taking things slowly.”

It is thought that the new couple grew closer as they worked together with ‘Bab’s Army’ – training for the London Marathon, which they ran in 2019, 2021 and 2023 alongside a team of EastEnders stars.

Barbara died on December 10, 2020 aged 83 following a well-documented battle with Alzheimer’s.

