Barbara Windsor reportedly left £4.6million to her husband Scott Mitchell in her will.

The EastEnders legend was married to her beloved partner for twenty years, before she sadly passed away from Alzheimer’s aged 83.

Following her death in December last year, it is also reported that Barbara donated £1,000 each to various charities in her will.

Dame Barbara Windsor sadly died from Alzheimer’s last December (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Barbara Windsor will

According to The Sun, Barbara left an astonishing £4.6million to her husband.

Scott looked after Barbara throughout her Alzheimer’s battle and continues to carry on her legacy.

The national treasure also reportedly donated £1,000 each to seven different charities.

These included NSPCC, Breast Cancer Care, Help The Aged, Grand Order Of Lady Ratlings, National Osteoporisis Society, Headley Court and Age UK.

Barbara’s former EastEnders co-star Anna Karen – who played Peggy Mitchell’s sister Aunt Sal – inherited £1,000.

The publication claims that Barbara’s sister-in-law Marsha Alexander and her husband Laurence were left £5,000.

The EastEnders star gave money to various charities (Credit: SplashNews.com)

In addition, her two cousins received £2,000.

Barbara received a diagnosis of Alzheimer’s in 2014 and died in December 2020.

Since her sad death, Scott has worked tirelessly to raise awareness for the illness.

She can keep making a difference

He became an ambassador for Alzheimer’s Research UK in August, and opened up about his late wife.

Scott shared how Barbara would have loved that she is able to make a difference to others even after her death.

He said: “She can keep making a difference, which is something I know she would have absolutely love.”

Barbara and Scott were together for 20 years (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Scott speaks about his late wife Barbara

It isn’t the first time Scott has discussed Barbara after her death.

Shortly after her passing, he thanked fans for their support after the “toughest weeks of his life”.

At the time, Scott said: “The last few weeks have been some of the toughest of my life. But the number of tributes and donations made to Alzheimer’s Research UK in memory of Barbara have blown me away and brought me real comfort.

“These donations have been made at a time when the pandemic has created so much uncertainty for people. It just shows how much my Barbara meant to people and how important the work of Alzheimer’s Research UK is to so many.”

ED! has contacted Scott for comment on this story.

