Barbara Windsor’s widower, Scott Mitchell, has found love again, three years on from the death of his beloved wife.

Now, fans of the late star have shared their delight for the 60-year-old on social media…

Scott has confirmed his romance with Tanya (Credit: ITV)

Barbara Windsor widower Scott Mitchell finds love again

Today (Friday, July 14) came the news that Barbara Windsor’s widower, Scott Mitchell, has found love again with a former EastEnders star.

Scott and Rainie Highway actor Tanya Franks went public with their romance today.

“Thanks for your kind wishes. Life feels really good right now and we are enjoying some special time together,” Scott told The Sun today.

“Scott has found love again with Tanya and is truly happy. His and Barbara’s friends are delighted he’s found someone to share his life with. It’s fairly early days but Scott is cautiously now looking forward to the future,” a source then told the publication.

Fans of Barbara have wished Scott well (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Fans of Barbara Windsor wish Scott Mitchell well

Upon hearing the heartwarming news, a number of Barbara’s fans took to social media to wish Scott well.

“Awww Scott Mitchell (Mr Windsor) has found love again with Eastenders’ Raine 3 years after Barbara’s death Wishing them both all the happiness,” one fan tweeted this morning.

“Lovely news. I really hope this works out for them both,” another said. “Gosh as I was in Marylebone yesterday was only thinking about Barbara and how Scott was coping so very pleased to read this news that’s what Babs would want him to do,” a third wrote.

“Good for him. A lovely man. Wish him and @TanyaFranksRuns all the best,” another said.

Tanya and Scott are now together (Credit: ITV)

Barbara gave Scott her blessing

As news of Scott’s new romance broke, an old interview with the widower resurfaced. In the interview, which came out earlier this year, Scott revealed that Barbara had given him her blessing to move on after her death.

“Before she died, Barbara told me to cry, be broken-hearted, then have the best time. Knowing Barbara, she would have remarried – a nice 25-year-old by now!” Scott told Best Magazine.

“Now it’s time to think about me and my future. Barbara will always be a massive part of my life, but she would want me to move on,” he then said.

Read more: Tanya Franks’ gushing message to Barbara Windsor’s widower Scott Mitchell months before romance emerged

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and then share your thoughts on this story