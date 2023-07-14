Tanya Franks and Scott Mitchell during appearances on Lorraine
Tanya Franks’ gushing message to Barbara Windsor’s widower Scott Mitchell months before romance emerged

The pair have found love

Tanya Franks and Scott Mitchell, the widower of Barbara Windsor, have found love years after the star’s death.

EastEnders star Tanya, who played Rainie Cross, and Scott are enjoying “special” time together, he said recently. It comes after Barbara’s death in December 2020.

The pair went official while on holiday in Greece. Scott told The Sun: “Life feels really good right now. Thanks for your kind wishes. Life feels really good right now and we are enjoying some special time together.”

Tanya Franks and Scott Mitchell during London Marathon
Tanya and Scott have found love with each other (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Tanya Franks and Scott Mitchell

The pair have worked closely together in recent years to raise money for Alzheimer’s Research UK after Barbara died from the disease. Along with some other EastEnders stars, they created Babs’ Army to raise funds.

I’m particularly proud of Scott Mitchell who has the hugest of hearts.

In April, Tanya shared a gushing message to Scott as the pair embarked on the London Marathon. She wrote: “6 hours and 15 minutes!!! I never thought I would complete 1 London Marathon in my life let alone that yesterday’s was my 3rd.

“I couldn’t be more grateful to @londonmarathon for being amazingly encouraging in their support and for giving thousands of people this opportunity every year.

Tanya Franks and Scott Mitchell during London Marathon
Tanya and Scott did the London Marathon together in April (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What else did Tanya say?

“And I’m so very proud of my @babsarmy team mates yesterday achieving what at times felt like the unachievable.”

Tanya added: “And I’m particularly proud of @scott.mitchell3 who has the hugest of hearts, pulled us all together, and stayed with me to walk the final 11.7 miles when my knee niggle only allowed me to run the first 15.5. Thank you Scott.

“And thank you to EVERY single person who has donated and supported our journey, all in aid of @alzheimersresearchuk THANK YOU.”

The Alzheimer’s Research UK account commented: “Thank you so much for your support Tanya. You and the rest of @babsarmy were amazing!”

Barbara Windsor and Scott Mitchell smiling on night out
Barbara died in December 2020 from Alzheimer’s (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Babs’ blessing to Scott

Before her sad death in 2020, Barbara had apparently given Scott her blessing to find love again. Scott previously told Best magazine: “Before she died, Barbara told me to cry, be broken-hearted, then have the best time.

“Knowing Barbara, she would have remarried – a nice 25-year-old by now!”

Scott – who had married Barbara in 2000 – added: “Now it’s time to think about me and my future. Barbara will always be a massive part of my life, but she would want me to move on.”

