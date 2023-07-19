Tanya Franks has broken her social media silence with a tribute to her new beau Scott Mitchell after their romance was confirmed.
Earlier this week, Scott – the widower of Barbara Windsor – announced he is in a relationship with Babs’ former colleague, EastEnders actress Tanya Franks. The 60 year old went official with the actress while on holiday in Greece, declaring: “Life feels really good right now.”
And now Tanya has broken her social media silence in a sweet tribute to her new man.
Tanya Franks takes to social media after Scott Mitchell romance confirmed
Taking to her Instagram Story on Wednesday (July 19) Tanya re-posted a video of Scott where he opened up about his mental health issues, while trying to get his followers to sign up to a 10k marathon.
“I’m supporting the hashtag do it for you campaign for the 2023 Vitality London 10k,” Scott begun the video. He then added: “I’m someone who has always had certain problems regarding my mental health. I’ve been prone to depression over the years and I’ve had addiction issues.”
Scott went on: “And the one thing I’ve found that really keeps me well, is running. I got into it by chance. It’s the one thing that helps me process my thoughts and it makes me feel good about myself.”
The video was re-shared by Tanya to her own story. It marked her first social media move since her romance with Scott was confirmed.
After the news was revealed last week, fans of Barbara flocked to social media to wish Scott and Tanya well.
One commented: “Good for him. A lovely man. Wish him and @TanyaFranksRuns all the best.” Another said: “Lovely news. I really hope this works out for them both.”
