Saturday Night Takeaway has been hit with Ofcom complaints after Gordon Ramsay made a rude insult about a guest’s teeth.

During the show last week, the chef took part in the ‘Read My Lips’ segment, where he had to work out what contestants were saying by lip-reading.

But viewers were left unimpressed after Gordon made a comment about contestant Lorna.

Saturday Night Takeaway has been hit with Ofcom complaints over Gordon Ramsay’s remark (Credit: ITV)

Since then, a total of 104 people have complained to broadcasting watchdog Ofcom.

68 of those were made for Gordon’s remark, while nine viewers believed a contestant was unfairly denied a prize.

What did Gordon Ramsay say on Saturday Night Takeaway?

Gordon appeared as the show’s guest announcer last Saturday, before being roped in on the fun segment.

During the game, Lorna repeatedly shouted “garlic bread” as Gordon guessed a range of foods while wearing head phones.

Gordon received 68 complaints for his comment (Credit: ITV)

However, he failed to correctly guess what Lorna was saying and make a comment about her teeth.

He said: “I can’t… It’s the gap in the teeth, I can’t understand what you’re saying.”

How did viewers react?

While hosts Ant and Dec laughed off the comment, viewers were left unimpressed.

Taking to Twitter, one wrote: “Gordon Ramsay was proper rude about that lady’s teeth. Don’t think there’s any need. Always thought he is unnecessary with his rudeness.”

Gordon Ramsay blaming woman’s gap in her teeth for his failure! 😦Unnecessary! #SaturdayNightTakeaway — SonjaLoves (@suniyah09) February 27, 2021

A second shared: “How can Gordon Ramsay just destroy that poor woman’s front teeth like that.”

In addition, a third added: “What about the awful thing he said to woman about her teeth… absolutely disgusting.”

What else happened on Saturday Night Takeaway?

Meanwhile, the ITV series also sparked outrage after a contestant missed out on a prize over technical issues.

During the show’s ‘Singalong Live’, members of the public had to sing the lyrics to the song 9 to 5.

A contestant missed out on a prize (Credit: ITV)

However, an internet issue left one woman – initially – out of pocket.

Unfortunately, when the first player tried to sing, viewers saw her mumbling along to the song a few lines behind where she needed to be.

How can Gordon Ramsay just destroy that poor woman’s front teeth like that

But while she did sing the correct word, Ant and Dec told her she got it wrong. On screen, the woman tried to protest but they moved on to the next contestant.

Thankfully, later in the programme, the hosts announced they had reviewed what had happened. And they confirmed the contestant would be receiving the £500 after all.

